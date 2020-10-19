Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Ceramics Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report identifies the global advanced ceramics market size in for the year 2014-2016, and forecast of the same for year 2021.



It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape.



Advanced ceramics are the high performance ceramics with better and advanced properties such as wear-resistant, corrosion-resistant, lightweight, inorganic and nonmetallic ceramics for application in various end-use industries requiring high-temperature stability, high hardness, low thermal expansion, and a variety of electrical properties ranging from insulators to semiconductors to highly conductive nature.



These materials also gaining popularity into various end-use industries due to its unique electric, magnetic, optical, mechanical, biological and environmental properties. Advanced ceramics demand is driven by increasing applications into energy sector, automotive & transportation and aerospace industries.



Globally demand for advanced ceramics market is expected to witness growth in the upcoming future due to increasing adoption and applications into various end use industries globally. Globally Asia-Pacific dominated the advanced ceramics followed by North America and Europe as second and third largest market for advanced ceramics. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing regional segment in the advanced ceramics market due to increasing consumption into end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Advanced Ceramics - Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User Profiling

3.2.3. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Advanced Ceramics - Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Increasing applications in Energy sector

4.1.2. Eco-friendly and high reliability

4.2. Restraints

4.2.1. Stricter control for advanced ceramics emissions in Western economies

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Applications in Fuel Cells and Batteries Promise a Huge Potential

4.3.2. Increasing Applications in Microelectronics to pose as a Huge Potential

4.4. Challenges

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Advanced Ceramics - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Product Category (2014-2021)

6.1. Ceramic Coatings

6.2. Monolithic Ceramics

6.3. Ceramic matrix Composites



7. Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Raw Material (2014-2021)

7.1. Alumina based Advanced Ceramics

7.2. Zirconia based Advanced Ceramics

7.3. Titanate based Advanced Ceramics

7.4. Silicon Carbide based Advanced Ceramics

7.5. Other Products based Advanced Ceramics (Aluminum Nitride, Silicon Nitride, Pyrolytic Boron Nitride, Magnesium Silicate)



8. Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Applications (2014-2021)

8.1. Electrical & Electronics

8.2. Chemical

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Medical & Bio Ceramics

8.5. Defence & Security

8.6. Industrial Machinery



9. Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Geography (2014-2021)



10. Advanced Ceramics - Market Entropy

10.1. Expansion

10.2. Technological Developments

10.3. Merger & Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

10.4. Supply- Contract



11. Company Profiles - Top Companies

11.1. Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials

11.2. Morgan Advanced Material

11.3. Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

11.4. Oerlikon Surface Solutions AG

11.5. Kyocera Industrial Ceramics Corporation

11.6. CeramTec GmbH

11.7. Ceradyne, Inc. (3m Company)

11.8. DuPont

11.9. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.10. Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC

11.11. Rauschert Steinbach GmbH



