UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) ("LIDDS" or the "Company") announced today the outcome of the subscription of shares in the incentive programs 2017/2020. Last day of subscription was on October 15, 2020.

At the extraordinary general meeting on October 6, 2017 it was resolved to issue warrants and implement two incentive programs 2017/2020 (the ”Incentive Programs 2017/2020”). The incentive program was directed to the members of the board of directors, to CEO and other key persons. All warrants in the Incentive Programs 2017/2020 was subscribed for.

In total, warrants corresponding to 0.8 percent of the total 1,000,000 number of warrants issued was exercised, which correspond to a dilution of 0.027 percent in the Company. Price of warrants were 14.80 SEK (closing price at the same day was 14.85 SEK).

Through the Incentive Programs 2017/2020 the Company’s share capital will increase from SEK 1,572,361.81 to SEK 1,572,791.75 and the number of shares will increase from 29,667,204 shares to 29, 675, 316 shares.

Contacts:

Monica Wallter, CEO

E-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com | Phone: 0737-07 09 22

Anja Peters, CFO

E-mail: anja.peters@liddspharma.com | Phone: +46 733-26 00 00

