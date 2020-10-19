Pune, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telehealth market is expected to grow astonishingly in the near future on account of the rising preference for e-visits. They provide easy access to the required doctors, lower outpatient department (OPD) waiting times, and are cost-effective. The report further mentions that this market size was USD 61.40 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 559.52 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.
This Report Answers the Following Questions:
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/telehealth-market-101065
Key Players Focus on Acquisition & Investment Strategies to Intensify Competition
The market consists of several enterprises that are presently aiming to follow the strategies, such as investments and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Some of them are also launching their own platforms owing to the current pandemic of COVID-19. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous losses for a wide range of industries. Though most of them were completely shut since the past few months, a few of them have resumed their operations by following reduced workforce and social distancing measures. Our special research reports would help you in providing the best possible strategy that you can adopt to overcome this difficult phase.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/telehealth-market-101065
Rising Need to Maintain Social Distancing amidst COVID-19 will Favor Growth
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the demand for medical devices owing to the rising burden on healthcare professionals and hospitals, as well as reduced hospital visits. Besides, several cases of elective surgery have been postponed. This has opened doors to new opportunities for these platforms and software solutions.
Telehealth is considered to be a very powerful weapon to battle the coronavirus pandemic. To avoid virus transmission while traveling to hospitals and clinics, people are rapidly inclining towards these digital platforms. Teladoc Health Inc., for instance, stated that as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the overall number of virtual consultations surged up to 60% and reached 2 million from January 2020 to March 2020.
High Rural Population to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific
Based on geography, in 2019, North America procured USD 26.14 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the presence of favorable health reimbursement policies, as well as several reputed companies in the region. Apart from that, the region is adopting the latest technologies in the field of telehealth at a fast pace.
Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow remarkably in the near future on account of high rural population, technological advancements in digital imaging, and enhancements in healthcare scenario.
Quick Buy - Telehealth Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101065
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of every telehealth provider operating in the global market. They are as follows:
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/telehealth-market-101065
Global Telehealth Market Segmentations:
By Type
• Products
• Services
By Application
• Telemedicine
• Patient Monitoring
• Continuous Medical Education
• Others
By Modality
• Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)
• Real-time (Synchronous)
• Remote Patient Monitoring
By End User
• Healthcare Facilities
• Homecare
• Other
By Geography
• North America (the U.S. and Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/telehealth-market-101065
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Adult Diapers Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Underwear & Briefs, Pads & Guards, and Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors), By Gender (Male and Female) By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Influenza Medication Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Baloxavir marboxil, Oseltamivir phosphate, Others), By Influenza Type (Influenza A, Influenza B), By Route of Administration (Oral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Hormonal Contraceptives Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Pills, Injectable, Vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Devices, Implants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Mobility Scooter Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Wheels (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, and Others) End-user (Personal User and Institutional User) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Foley Catheter Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Two-way, Three-way, and Four-way), By Material (Latex, and Silicone), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, and Others) By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Long-term Care Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/telehealth-market-9211
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: