Company Announcement No. 16/2020

Copenhagen, 19 October 2020

In continuation of Company Announcement No 15/2020 published on 15 October 2020 regarding Fidim S.r.l.’s (”Fidim”) intention to launch a voluntary public cash offer for Athena Investments A/S (”Athena”), Fidim has today published the enclosed offer document and acceptance form (appended to the offer document) in accordance with Section 4(2) of the Executive Order on Takeover Offers.

The Board of Directors of Athena will publish a statement in respect of the offer in accordance with applicable rules.

The offer document (including the acceptance form) will furthermore be sent, with certain exceptions, to all registered shareholders of Athena and will be made available on Athena's website: www.athenainvestments.com.





The Board of Directors





Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71

Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel.: +45 33 36 42 02

