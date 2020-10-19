Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cell Powertrain Market by Components (Fuel Cell System, Drive System, Battery System, Hydrogen Storage System, & Others), Vehicle Type (PCs, LCV, Trucks, Buses), Power Output, Drive Type, H2 Fuel Station and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 268 Million in 2020 to USD 3,797 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 70.0%.



The advent of fuel-efficient technology will have a significant impact on fuel cell electric vehicles, which, in turn, will drive the fuel cell powertrain market.

FCEVs offer a high driving range, fast refueling, noiseless operation, and zero-emission of greenhouse gases and air pollutants. Hence, their use is ideal for transportation and automotive applications. The key components of fuel cell powertrain are designed for compactness as they combine all e-drive components such as e-motors, transmissions, and inverters to offer maximum space for the battery; offer higher efficiency and power density; control electrically-driven oil pump integrated into power electronics, and provide an advanced cooling system to meet the different temperature requirements of the components. Hence, these are being widely preferred for heavy commercial vehicles to reduce system costs by integrating different components into one unit/system.

The increasing advancements for safer material would drive the hydrogen storage systems market for the forecasted period.

The hydrogen storage system stores hydrogen gas on board until it is required by the fuel cell. As hydrogen is extremely flammable, it needs to be handled safely. Hydrogen storage is one of the key enabling technology for the advancement of hydrogen and fuel cell in applications for stationary power, portable power, and transportation. Increasing developments and integration of hydrogen storage tanks in more fuel cell vehicles would be a major growth driver. Key advantages offered by hydrogen storage tanks such as greater heat tolerance, no filling restrictions in hot or cold weather, and superior fast filling efficiency would encourage more fuel cell vehicle manufacturers to adopt this component as part of fuel cell powertrain.

&lessThan;150 kW, by power output is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period

The >150 kW power output is used in passenger cars, some buses, LCVs, trucks, and industrial vehicles. This segment is expected to be the largest in the fuel cell powertrain market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the progression of the segment compared to the other two segments in terms of research & development activities, which enabled the application of the >150 kW fuel cell powertrain by OEMs for various vehicle models. For instance, the Toyota Mirai has a power output of 113 kW and was among the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to be commercially manufactured.

Passenger cars, by vehicle type segment, is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period

The passenger cars segment is projected to be the largest in the fuel cell powertrain market. The high adoption rate, increasing per capita income, and rising demand for personal mobility is expected to drive the fuel cell passenger cars market. Additionally, government plans to convert ICE taxi fleets into zero-emission ones across various countries would provide significant growth opportunities in the years to come. The LCV segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. High efficiency, long driving range, and the need to decrease greenhouse gas emissions will boost the fuel cell LCV market.

Major players in the fuel cell powertrain market are Ballard Power Systems (Canada), Cummins Inc. (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and FEV (Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Impact of COVID-19

8 Fuel Cell Powertrain Market, by Component

9 Fuel Cell Powertrain Market, by Drive Type

10 Fuel Cell Powertrain Market, by Power Output

11 Fuel Cell Powertrain Market, by Vehicle Type

12 Fuel Cell Powertrain Market, by H2 Fuel Station

13 Fuel Cell Powertrain Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

Arcola Energy

Audi

Avid Technology Ltd.

AVL List GmbH (AVL)

Ballard Power Systems

Ceres Power

Continental Ag

Cummins Inc.

Daimler

Dana Incorporated

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Doosan Corporation

Elringklinger Ag

FEV

Fuel Cell Powertrain GmbH (Fcp)

Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC

Honda

Hyundai

Hyundai Kefico Corporation

Intelligent Energy

ITM Power

Nedstack

Nikola Motor Company

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Panasonic

Plug Power

Powercell

Proton Power System

Riversimple

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Saic Motor

Shanghai Fuel Cell Vehicle Powertrain Co. Ltd

Sunrise Power Co. Ltd.

Swiss Hydrogen Power

Symbio

Toray Industries

Toyota

Van Hool

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lx5qmg

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900