SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zampi recently announced the production release of its full-suite marketing tools for agencies and brands. The release marks a significant change in the marketing software industry, which is currently inundated with niche tools that focus solely on agency management, customer relationship management, lead generation, or web development services. Zampi satisfies the disparate needs of agencies within a single platform.

Zampi was built by a long-time agency owner who wanted to equip smaller agencies with the resources and tools needed to compete on a larger stage. The software aims to help digital marketing agencies take care of their clients, generate and close leads, and manage their internal team and agency.

“Agencies are always working hard to make magic happen or put out fires, and it’s exhausting for agency owners,” said Keeton Alder, CEO and founder of Zampi. “As an agency owner myself, I knew there had to be a better way. So I designed Zampi to automate processes and organize all aspects of digital marketing in one place.”

Zampi’s standard tools, including its embeddable lead-gen tools, team management, and project management tools, are available to agencies at no cost. Once agencies are ready to connect their marketing clients to their account, they can unlock Zampi’s full power at only $297/month.

Nearly half of agencies say one of their biggest pain points is the lack of time to focus on administrative tasks, yet they can’t take time away from taking care of their clients and growing their clients’ customer base. Zampi helps agencies decrease time spent on administrative tasks, project management, and client relations, while still increasing the quality of their work.

Integrated tracking tools, which can be automated with custom triggers, allow agencies to track consumers during every step of the sales funnel, and Zampi’s white-labeled backend places agencies as thought leaders in their niche. Zampi is transforming the way agencies run their business and deliver results for their clients. Learn more at zampi.io.





About Zampi

Zampi is a marketing software company designed to support agencies and their clients. Its tools, which include a website builder, project management system, automated scheduling, call tracking, group communication, custom member portal (LMS), email automation, text automation, and more, are designed to save agencies time while rapidly scaling their business. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

