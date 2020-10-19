Company Announcement

No. 33/2020





Copenhagen, 19 October 2020





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 12 October to 16 October 2020:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 671,177 64,547,959 12 October 2020 25,000 97.28 2,432,110 13 October 2020 26,918 97.01 2,611,420 14 October 2020 20,000 97.65 1,953,088 15 October 2020 24,165 95.07 2,297,441 16 October 2020 26,828 95.72 2,567,936 Accumulated under the program 794,088 76,409,955

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 12 October – 16 October 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,070,596 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.07% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

