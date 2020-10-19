Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study presents detailed information about important drivers, restraints, and key trends that are creating a landscape for growth of the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market in order to identify opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market would expand during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on significant changes that are anticipated to configure growth of the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market during the forecast period.



It also includes key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects for the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market and estimates statistics related to the market in terms of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn).



This study covers detailed segmentation of the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced by these players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this report on Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market



The report provides detailed information about the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating growth of the global market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the global market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the market so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which segments of the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market would emerge as key revenue generators for the market during the forecast period?

How are major market players successfully earning revenues in the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Outlook

1.2. Key Facts and Figures

1.3. Key Trends



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Indicators



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Scenario

3.4. Volume Chain Analysis



4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Propulsion

5.1. Key Findings and Introduction

5.2. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Propulsion, 2019-2030

5.3. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Propulsion



6. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric End-use Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by End-use

6.1. Key Findings and Introduction

6.2. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030

6.3. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use



7. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Power Rating

7.1. Key Findings and Introduction

7.2. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Power Rating, 2019-2030

7.3. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Power Rating



8. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by RPM

8.1. Key Findings and Introduction

8.2. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by RPM, 2019-2030

8.3. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Attractiveness Analysis, by RPM



9. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Fuel

9.1. Key Findings and Introduction

9.2. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Fuel, 2019-2030

9.3. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Fuel



10. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Analysis, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



11. North America Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Overview



12. Europe Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Overview



13. Asia Pacific Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Overview



14. Latin America Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Overview



15. Middle East & Africa Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Overview



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Competition Matrix

16.2. Global Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)

16.3. Market Footprint Analysis

16.4. Company Profiles



17. Primary Research - Key Insights



Companies Mentioned

Cummins Inc.

AB Volvo.

IHI Power Systems Co.,Ltd..

Fairbanks Morse.

Masson Marine

Caterpillar

BAE Systems

Wartsila Corporation.

Rolls-Royce Plc.

General Electric

STEYR MOTORS GmbH

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Torqeedo GmbH.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8xgkz

