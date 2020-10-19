Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market by Product (Devices, Consumables) Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation) Procedures & Patients (Guillain Syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis, Cryoglobulinemia) End Users, Covid-19 Impact - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market is Projected to Reach USD 243 Million by 2025 from USD 178 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3%



Growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements. However, factors such as the high cost of apheresis devices and therapeutic plasma exchange procedures and installation of apheresis devices through a rental model are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The consumables segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the US therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented into devices and consumables. The consumables segment witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of these products, the increasing number of therapeutic plasma exchange procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for TPE procedures.



The advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation are driving the market growth for centrifugation.

On the basis of technology, the US therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented into centrifugation and membrane separation. In 2019, the centrifugation technology segment accounted for the largest share of the US therapeutic plasma exchange market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components.

Blood collection centers and blood component providers accounted for the largest share of the end-user market.

On the basis of end-user, the US therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. In 2019, the blood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the US therapeutic plasma exchange market. The large share of this end-user segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of blood component donations, the growing number of blood centers, and the increasing number of therapeutic plasma exchange procedures and plasma donations due to COVID-19.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

5 Industry Insights

6 US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by Product & Technology

7 US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by Indication

8 US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by End-User

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corporation

Infomed

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Medica S.P.A.

Medicap Clinic GmbH

Miltenyi Biotec

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Terumo Bct, Inc.

