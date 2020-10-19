Oslo, Norway, 19 October 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received an order for 300,000 units from its partner Zwipe, a leading biometric fintech company.

The order, of 300,000 units, of IDEX’s TrustedBio™ fingerprint sensors, will support the roll-out of Zwipe’s Pay ONE platform to a growing list of smart card manufacturers and card issuers in Europe, the Americas and Asia. A Pay ONE platform deployment, with IDEX’s next generation fingerprint sensor, will be among the best performing and most cost-effective biometric payment card solutions in the marketplace.

This marks the first commercial order since the two companies signed a Channel Partner Agreement earlier in 2020.

“We are delighted to receive this sizeable order. The order is a very encouraging start to our recent partnership with Zwipe. We, and Zwipe, firmly believe the combination of the Pay ONE platform with IDEX’s TrustedBio sensor is a leading solution just as the market for biometric smart cards begins to ramp up,” said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. Vince added “We look forward to a long term and mutually beneficial partnership”

