The global biomimetic materials market should reach $26.1 billion by 2025 from $19.6 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
The purpose of this study is to describe the existing and emerging markets for biomimetic materials. It is intended for those entities desiring a picture of ongoing activities for biomimetic materials in the global or regional markets, and those looking for opportunities to enter the fast-growing emerging markets. These entities include companies and research institutes involved or considering involvement in all aspects of biomimetic technologies and business, globally or regionally.
This report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for biomimetic materials, in value terms from 2019 through 2025. It estimates and forecasts the market size or output, classified based on product type, application and region. Product types include self-cleaning materials, antibacterial/antifouling products, friction tuning, and surface fluid transfer products. Applications include medical, information technology, robotics, defense, telecommunication and automotive.
Other features in this report include the following:
- Regulatory and environmental developments
- Key industry players
- Advances in technologies and products
Segment Projections
- The medical applications segment of the global biomimetic materials market is expected to grow from $12.4 billion in 2020 to $16.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
- The other applications segment of the global biomimetic materials market is expected to grow from $7.3 billion in 2020 to $9.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
The report includes:
- 161 tables
- Descriptive overview and an in-depth analysis of the global market for biomimetic materials within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Latest information on market growth drivers and opportunities, industry supply chain structure, regulatory and environmental developments, technological advancements and demographic shifts shaping the overall market dynamics
- Estimation of the current and potential market size for biomimetic materials, and market share analysis on the basis of material type, end use sector and region
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Australia, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Japan, China, South Korea, and other emerging economies
- Analysis of the recently issued U.S. patents related to biomimetic materials by assignee country and application
- Company profiles of the major global players, including Aortec, B. Braun, Baxter International Inc., Exactech, Kyocera Corp. and Terumo Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study and Target Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Summary
- Largest and Fastest-Growing Markets
Chapter 3 Overview
- Biomimetic Methods
- Biomimetic-Functional Materials
- Biomimetic-Structural Materials
- Biomimetic-Synthetic Materials
- Significant Trends
- Technology Development
- Industry Structure
- Biomimetic Materials for Medical Applications
- Biomimetic Materials for Textile Applications
- Biomimetic Materials for Other Applications
Chapter 4 Global Markets for Biomimetic Materials by Material Type
- Biomimetic Polymers
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene
- Viscose
- Nylon
- Silicone Rubber
- Thermoplastic Polyurethane
- Polylactic Acid
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Biomimetic Inorganic Materials
- Biomimetic Ceramics
- Biomimetic Glass
- Biomimetic Minerals
- Biomimetic Metals and Alloys
- Other Biomimetic Composites
Chapter 5 Global Markets for Biomimetic Materials by End Use
- Medical Applications
- Dentistry
- Vascular Graft
- Bones
- Textile Applications
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Machinery
- Environmental Protection
Chapter 6 Global Markets for Biomimetic Materials by Region
Chapter 7 Patents
- Biomimetic Material Patents by Year
- Biomimetic Material Patents by Application
- Biomimetic Material Patents by Country
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Aortec
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Ceramtec GmbH
- Coorstek Inc.
- Depuy Synthes
- Exactech Inc.
- Getinge AB
- Hengli
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Kyocera Corp.
- Seaspine
- Shanghai Chest Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Suokang
- Terumo Corp.
- Zimmer Biomet
Chapter 9 Patents Summary
- Patents on Biomimetic Materials
Chapter 10 Appendix: Glossary
