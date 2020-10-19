Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies with Innovative Business Models Driving Platform and Architecture Strategies for AVs, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study covers the key platforms that OEMs need to focus on, as they shift their strategy to data-centric revenue models from traditional vehicle-centric business models. As every OEM strategizes their individual path toward CASE convergence, the expected evolution of the platforms are explored, along with major industry partnerships.
The automotive industry is at a tipping point, with traditional business models being disrupted, changing the market dynamics, increasing urbanization and congestion, tighter emission and safety regulations, evolving consumer expectations for digital features, and focus on user safety. The ecosystem is evolving at a rapid pace, not only through the emergence of new business models, but also on the technological front.
Traditionally, most OEMs and Tier-I suppliers have been taking the siloed approach for developments in connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles. However, this approach of singular focus is not viable for the long term. OEMs will need strategies that explore the benefits of developing applications focused on the convergence of the 3 technology pillars. To cope with this transition, automakers will need to realign their value proposition around these emerging dynamics and rethink their physical and digital platform strategies to harness the value of myriad types of data.
Powertrain electrification is among the most important strategies of every OEM to achieve the long-term vision of carbon-neutral mobility. OEMs are also aiming to create a consolidated chassis platform, which will be modular enough to handle multiple segments of vehicles.
These factors will force the OEMs to shift from well-established legacy chassis platforms to multi-energy platforms (MEPs) and modular and dedicated electric platforms. OEMs are also focused on strengthening their E/E architecture, which can handle humongous data sizes from continuously evolving sensor suite and processing software. The rise of data ingestion per vehicle has called in the significance of cloud computation as on-premise servers become incapable.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope and Objectives
3. Definitions
4. Industry Overview
5. Vehicle and Chassis Platform
6. Electronic Platform
7. Software Platform
8. Cloud and Edge Computing Platform
9. CASE Convergence
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
11. Key Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t24kva
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: