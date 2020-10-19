Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Nitrate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Calcium Nitrate is projected to reach US$11.6 billion by 2025, driven largely by its widespread use in fertilization and plant nutrition.
The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 59.5% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country ranks as the world`s largest agrarian economy backed with strong policy level support for the adoption of environment friendly agricultural inputs coupled with improvements in wastewater management practices.
Few benefits of calcium nitrate that make it an important class of agricultural fertilizer include water soluble form of calcium; helps boost calcium levels in plants; plays an important role in activating cellular formation, repair and plant defense mechanisms; aids in improved photosynthesis, root growth and elongation; functions as antioxidants, protecting plant cells from stress induced cell damage and encourages leafy development; is non-soil acidifying and is suitable for tomato, apple and pepper plants; adds nitrogen to the soil needed by plants to make amino acids for protein synthesis which influences healthy plant growth; and is effective in preventing diseases such as blossom end rot.
Calcium also helps increase fertility of soil by helping release nutrients contained in clay minerals in soil by separating clay particles and freeing up movement of water and oxygen and maintaining the porous structure of the soil. Calcium nitrate nourished crops when harvested have higher storage life and are better able to withstand transportation. This is encouraging the practice of pre-harvest spraying of calcium nitrate on crops for superior ambient storage outcomes.
Calcium nitrate also contains nitrogen in the form of nitrates which help facilitate easy absorption of nutrients in plants. There is a growing trend in the market towards replacing ammonium nitrate as a source of nitrogen with calcium nitrate, largely because of the fact that ammonium nitrate disrupts calcium absorption in plants causing calcium deficiency disorders and diseases.
In short, calcium nitrate fertilizers produce better fruits, higher yields and farm profits. Few of the popular calcium nitrate fertilizers available in the market today include YaraLiva Tropicote, YaraLiva CN-9, YaraLiva Calcinit, Haifa Cal, Ultrasol calcium, CAN 17, among others.
Major macro factors influencing growth in the market include growing adoption of smart fertilizer management strategies; growing population and resulting food demand; and increased focus on enhancing crop productivity, quality and yields. Also poised to benefit market growth is the use of calcium nitrate in wastewater treatment supported by stringent environmental regulations that monitor standards established for industrial wastewater discharges.
As environmental governance becomes punitive, there is growing demand for wastewater treatment chemicals and growing in value is calcium nitrate as an important chemical class for controlling hydrogen sulfide. Several industrial facilities are upgrading their bacterial acceleration chambers to ensure conformance with regulatory standards and this bodes well for the market since, poor Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) is a major wastewater problem.
Calcium nitrate in liquid form is effective in addressing this problem of oxygen deficiency. In the absence of oxygen, nitrate is utilized by bacteria to produce energy to oxidize organic material aerobically. However, an oxygen deprived environment when not supplemented with calcium nitrate can result in septic conditions which emit hydrogen sulfide gas (H2S).
