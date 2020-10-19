Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Batteries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flow Batteries estimated at US$296.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Redox, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30.4% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $89.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29% CAGR



The Flow Batteries market in the U. S. is estimated at US$89.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$316.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27% and 25.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Elestor BV

EnSync Energy Systems, Inc.

ESS, Inc.

GILDEMEISTER Energy Solutions GmbH

H2 Inc.

JenaBatteries GmbH

Kemwatt

Lockheed Martin Corporation

nanoFlowcell AG

Primus Power

Redflow Ltd.

RedT Energy PLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

UniEnergy Technologies LLC (UET)

ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.

Volterion GmbH

VoltStorage GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Flow Battery: An Introductory Prelude

Escalating Energy Demand and Rising Importance of Clean Energy Widen Opportunities for Flow Batteries

Global Energy Demand

Rapidly Evolving Role of Renewables

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flow Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Utilities Emphasize Flow Battery to Gain Additional Efficiencies

San Diego Gas & Electric's (SDG&E) Flow Battery Storage System

VRB Energy's Hubei Zaoyang Project

CellCube's VRFB Storage System in South Australia

Bushveld-Eskom's VFRB Power Project in Africa

Electric Vehicles: The High-Potential End-Use Vertical

Flow Battery Extends a Reliable Tool for Military Microgrids

Redox Flow Batteries Seek to Proliferate the Storage Battery Marketplace

RFB Holds Immense Potential in Mitigating Supply & Demand Issues

Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy Storage Breakthrough

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Benefit Energy-Deprived Areas

VRFBs Demonstrate Efficiency in Sustainable Energy Applications

Bromine Flow Batteries Seek Opportunities

Zinc-Bromine (ZnBr) Chemistry: A Reliable Hybrid Flow Battery

Market to Gain from Novel Research Programs and Technology Improvements

Utah Researchers Intend to Develop New Generation Flow Batteries

Stanford Researchers Create New Type of Liquid Metal Based Flow Battery

IBM and ETH Develop Tiny Redox Flow Battery for Electronic Components

MIT Researchers Come Up with Sulfur Flow Battery for Cost-Efficient Long-Term Grid Storage

New Product Announcements Spruce Up Market Prospects

Gelion Comes Up with Innovative Zinc Bromine Gel Battery

German Startup VoltStorage to Make Residential Flow Batteries

World's Smallest Zinc Bromine Flow Batteries from Redflow

Rental Model Seeks to Improve Project Economics

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Flow Battery: Introduction

Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Flow Batteries Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Flow Batteries Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Redox (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Redox (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Hybrid (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Hybrid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Vanadium (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Vanadium (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Zinc-Bromine (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Zinc-Bromine (Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Other Materials (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Utilities (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Utilities (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Commercial & Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Commercial & Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Military (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Military (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

EV Charging Station (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

EV Charging Station (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xzy4y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900