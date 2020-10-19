Vietnam has become the Second largest Exporter of Clothing & Textile in the world after China Outrunning Bangladesh. Vietnam has outrun Bangladesh by exporting textiles, seeing products by June 2020.

The Dony Mask is also eco-friendly and cost-saving with its reusable feature. Dony Masks are airway resistant at 4.2mm H20, exceeding the European standard of 6.5mm H20. The masks are completely metal-free and processed with needle detectors when packaged.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dony Mask is created and manufactured by Dony Garment; an apparel company located in Vietnam. The company’s mission with every mask is to provide safety and security for businesses on a global scale.



“We at DONY have long recognized the need to adapt to the pandemic and use our expertise to meet the needs of medical professionals around the world,” said Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company. “We’re proud to have supported many countries’ healthcare systems with our high-quality protective face masks and medical clothing.”

Dony Garment launched in response to COVID-19 and the universal mandate to wear a face mask covering to avoid the transmission of the virus. Dony Garment is active in the B2B market (wholesale, bulk, and branded, like custom logo/label / OEM / ODM) selling Dony Masks to organizations for their employees and retail organizations to sell to their consumers. Dony Garment transcends its business throughout the U.S and Europe. The intent behind the masks is to advocate for the health and welfare of businesses worldwide amid the pandemic.

"There are many masks manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories following the international standard. The reason why we chose a Dony mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system is achieved by our standard target," - Nicolas Jo - Founder and CEO – JJFT, a fashion, and textile group.

Dony Garment has the experience of rapidly importing antivirus face mask to Netherlands (Holland) cities, particularly Amsterdam, Arnhem, Assen, Eindhoven, Groningen, Haarlem, Leeuwarden, Maastricht, Rotterdam, s-Hertogenbosch, The Hague, Utrecht, Zwolle, Utrecht, Tilburg, Breda, Helmond.

The Dony Mask is known for its premium antibacterial material that promotes the prevention of viral infection. The mask is certified by the CE, FDA, TUV Reach, and DGA, among other world-renown organizations. The Dony Mask is readily available universally to support international protection from the virus.

With its 3-ply protection, the Dony Mask is a matchless method to ward off detrimental germs related to the virus. Dony Garment believes that a successful business is only possible with a staff operating in full health. The masks are carefully packaged with sterilized E.O gas technology and individually wrapped for ideal sanitization.

The company’s motive is to provide a remarkable product that achieves supreme safety standards for businesses within the U.S and across Europe. Henry Pham, the CEO of Dony Garment, has shared his vision for the company’s masks to be of exceptional quality and accessible worldwide.

“At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, Europe, and the American, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new protective reusable face mask for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.”

The Dony Mask is the most durable, long-lasting, and safe facial mask on the market. According to a report by Intertek, Dony Mask’s antibacterial rating remains 99% intact after sixty washes. However, like a toothbrush, the Dony Mask is recommended to be replaced every two to three months.

They offer 99.95% UV protection of the face from the sun’s damaging rays. The layered fabric promotes facial cooling and safeguards wearers from viral contaminants, dust, bacteria, and other toxic elements in the air. The inner layer of the Dony Mask is smooth and gentle on the skin. Each mask is equipped with sturdy and soft elastic ear straps fitted to secure the mask with comfort.

From material selection to the manufacturing process, the Dony Mask processing procedure is carefully monitored and controlled. All masks are created with a facial structure analysis to suit a variety of face types, genders, and ages.

Every Dony Mask is made with consistent quality and respected measurements designed to produce uniform products for the masses. Dony Garment aims for excellence for each face mask covering to promote the protection and safety of every consumer.

To meet optimal health and safety guidelines, every mask is placed in medical grade packaging. Purchased and utilized in over thirty countries around the world, the Dony Mask is empowering the globe to contribute to the defense against COVID-19.

With Dony Garment’s commitment to giving back, over five percent of proceeds from every face mask are donated to good causes. With these donation funds, the company has made Dony Masks widely available for those in need of facial coverings amid the current pandemic. The company has donated one hundred thousand masks to the U.S government, six hundred to a fundraiser for the Hope Foundation, and two thousand to underprivileged individuals.

“We’ve had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we’ve refused to honor each of those requests. We produce the best mass-market face mask available today, and we will continue to do so.” - Henry Pham - CEO of Dony Garment Company.

Recently, Dony Mask has an exclusive distributor in Belgium, which makes it convenient to supply face masks to regions such as Antwerpen, Brugge, Brussels, Charleroi, Gent, Hasselt, Liege, Mons, Namur, and Germany - France - Luxembourg cities.

Video about Dony Mask: http://youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA

Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - based manufacturer of workwear and casual clothing. One of the largest manufacturers in Vietnam for making uniforms and suppliers for clothing stores & companies across the world.

In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exported around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Dony Garment +84985310123

