Park Street Nordicom A/S – New share buyback program
Copenhagen, 19 October 2020
Park Street Nordicom A/S has today initiated a share buyback program for up to DKK 11.9m, to be executed during the period from October 19, 2020 to 25 February, 2021.
The buyback program is being launched in accordance with the authorization granted to the board of directors as stated on the point 3.7 of the Articles of Associated and approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2019. The board of directors is authorized in the period until 31 December 2021 to allow the Company to acquire class A treasury shares corresponding to a total of 10% of the Company’s class A share capital.
Park Street Nordicom has appointed Nordea Bank as lead manager of the buyback program. Under the agreement, Nordea Bank will purchase shares on behalf of Park Street Nordicom and will make its trading decisions independently of, and without influence by Park Street Nordicom.
The buyback program is subject to the following terms:
Details of transactions executed under the buyback program will be publicly disclosed on www.psnas.com not later than the end of the seventh daily market session.
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
David Casado, Head of Finance at nordicom@nordicom.dk
Company Website: www.psnas.com
Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03
Park Street Nordicom A/S
København K, DENMARK
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: