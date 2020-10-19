Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per trusted projections, global isolation beds market is anticipated to hit USD 5.22 billion mark by the year 2027. Increasing incidences of chronic ailments, and high preference towards homecare among elderly population are the key growth determinants, as per the report. Further technological innovations such as development of smart beds having customized functions for extended comfort, remote control systems, and monitoring sensors for health tracking is impelling worldwide isolation beds market outlook.

Global isolation beds market is scrutinized on the basis of several segmentations, such as bed type, usage scope, end-use spectrum, and regional outlook. The report also mentions the factors shaping segmental growth along with their market share and revenue contribution estimates over the study period. A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape by profiling each contender, along with their product portfolio and market stake is also elucidated in the document.

Impact of COVID-19

Isolation beds market is witnessing huge demand in recent times due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Looking at the distressing situation, WHO (World Health Organization) is encouraging key manufacturers to amplify their production capacity in order to meet the ever-increasing demand for isolation beds from healthcare institutes.

However, due to lockdown imposed across nations in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, manufacturing plants are temporarily shut down and supply chain is disrupted. This factor, alongside shortage of raw materials and dearth of labor are posing as major challenges for global isolation beds market.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2963805/

Despite these hurdles, governments across the world are taking initiatives to stop community spread and ensure availability of beds for COVID-19 patients, hence stimulating insolation beds market dynamics. For instance, Indian railways turned 20,000 compartments of train into isolation wards in April 2020. Similarly, Spain took initiatives to convert IFEMA conference hall into a hospital with capacity of 5,500 beds.

Elaborating on bed type segment

Manual segment of global isolation beds market is slated to record modest traction over the forecast period, claim the industry experts. Manual isolation beds are used extensively in various end-use applications as they are affordable as compared to the counterparts.

Speaking of usage scope

Global isolation beds industry share from critical segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe leading to surge in hospital admissions.

Meanwhile, medical surgery segment is also slated to amass tremendous gains by the year 2027, mainly due to rising need for intensive care units. Government funding towards improving existing healthcare infrastructure is fostering the segmental growth.

Elaborating End Use segment

The end-use spectrum of global isolation beds marketplace is classified into specialized hospitals, general & acute care hospitals, multi-specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, general & acute care hospitals segment held largest industry share in 2019 and is likely to continue the same through 2027, owing to extensive adoption of isolation beds in these facilities.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/isolation-beds-market-share-size-trends-industry-analysis-report-by-type-manual-electric-hydraulic-and-pneumatic-by-usage-critical-bariatric-medical-surgery-pediatric-and-maternal-by-end-use-general-acute-care-hospitals-multi-specialty-hospitals-specialized-hospitals-and-ambulatory-surgical-centers-and-others-by-regions-segment-forecast-2020-2027

Highlighting the Regional terrain

According to credible estimated, North America isolation beds market is poised to amass massive return by the year 2027, owing to rising pervasiveness of COVID-19 in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, mainly due to surging demand for isolation beds from medical organizations to cater to increasing COVID-19 patients in countries like China.

Global Isolation Beds Market by Bed Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Hydraulic

Manual

Pneumatic

Electric





Global Isolation Beds Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Medical Surgery

Maternal

Bariatric

Critical

Pediatric





Global Isolation Beds Market End-Use Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Multi-Specialty Hospitals

General and Acute Hospitals

Specialized Hospitals

Others





Global Isolation Beds Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Belgium

UK

Spain

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel





Global Isolation Beds Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

ArjoHuntleigh (part of Getinge AB)

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare Ltd

Savion Industries Ltd.

Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

Joh. Stiegelmeyer & Co, GmbH

LINET Group SE

Medline Industries, Inc.

Malvestio S.P.A.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd

Gendron, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom Inc.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources

4. Isolation Beds Market Insights

4.1. Isolation Bed - Industry snapshot

4.2. Isolation Beds Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Coronavirus pandemic

4.2.1.2. Rising risk of infections to doctors and nurses in hospital settings

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Supply chain disruption due to COVID-19

4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.2.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.2.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

5. Isolation Beds Market Assessment by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Manual

5.4. Electric

5.5. Hydraulic

5.6. Pneumatic

6. Global Isolation Beds Market, by Usage

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Critical

6.4. Bariatric

6.5. Medical Surgery

6.6. Pediatric

6.7. Maternal

7. Isolation Beds Market Assessment by End-Use

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. General and Acute Hospitals

7.4. Multi-specialty Hospitals

7.5. Ambulatory Care Centers

7.6. Specialized Hospitals

8. Isolation Beds Market Assessment by Geography

Related Report:

Intensive Care Beds Market Size, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Intensive Care Beds Market size to grow at a CAGR of over 4% between 2020 and 2026, as per new research report. Increase in number of COVID-19 cases across the world is one of the significant factors enhancing the market growth. The industry is forecast to show around 100% growth from the year 2019 to 2020. The high incidence rate of coronavirus disease has generated a potential market for intensive care beds (ICU) across the globe.

From a regional reference frame, the Latin America intensive care beds market was valued at more than USD 152 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at more than 8.5% through the forecast timeframe. The Middle East & Africa intensive care beds market was valued at more than USD 108 million in 2019 and is estimated to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 6% over the projected timeframe.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: http://business-newsupdate.com/