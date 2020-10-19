TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solutions, has announced it has been positioned as a contender in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity And Access Management, Q4 2020.



The Forrester Wave CIAM report helps security and risk (S&R) professionals select the right vendor for their needs. The thirteen most significant CIAM vendors are included and each has “…a thought-leading, productized portfolio of products and services.” According to the report, “[Forrester] included CIAM vendors that demonstrated thought leadership and solution strategy execution by regularly updating and improving their productized product and model portfolio. Customers of vendors had to report that the solution is purpose-built for customer-facing identity and access management.”

Mike Brengs, Managing Partner and CRO with Optimal IdM, said, “We are excited to be named as a contender in the CIAM space by Forrester,” He continued, “We plan to continue innovation in this area including expanding our CIAM solution’s API set for easier integration at end user customers and partners.”

The report says of Optimal IdM:

“Optimal IdM has a fully cloud-hosted CIAM solution.”

Has improved federation and LDAP integration capabilities

Has added multitenancy support to OptimalCloud



In addition, the Forrester report recommends, “CIAM customers should look for providers that:

Enable seamless, frictionless customer privacy and consent management…

Integrate with identity verification (IDV) solutions…

Scale to large numbers of users in both technology and price.”



The report states, “…vendors that can provide comprehensive consent management, productized integration with identity verification, and scalability position themselves to deliver frictionless and delightful user management and accelerated time-to-value to customers and succeed in this market.”

“Our clients also appreciate the fully managed services that come with our solution,” said Brengs. He added, “We offer complete zero-config, concierge services that help our customers stay secure and stay focused on other IT related tasks.”

The Optimal IdM product and service portfolio includes a full-featured cloud Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform, The OptimalCloud™. The OptimalCloud provides universal SSO, Federation Brokering, Multifactor Authentication Services, authorization enforcement, audit and reporting services. The OptimalCloud is currently integrated with more than 8,000 applications and more are added every day. It can be combined with the exclusive power of Optimal’s Virtual Directory to solve today’s unique identity, cybersecurity, regulatory and compliancy issues.

More information about Customer Identity and Access Management can be heard at the upcoming webinar hosted by Optimal IdM on October 28, 2020 at 12 PM EST. The webinar, “CIAM vs. IAM: Passwordless Authentication and Other Best Practices”, will feature guest speaker Andras Cser, Vice President and Principal Analyst Security and Risk Management at Forrester, and will cover topics including frictionless registration, universal directory services and user data privacy compliance. Registration for the webinar can be found at optimalidm.com/events.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Optimal IdM has been named in PCMag’s 2020 Best IAM Solutions list, the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, and received the 2019 CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

