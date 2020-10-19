HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report 'WIMI Hologram AI Virtual Human Intelligence, a New Chance in Virtual Entertainment Industry'. With the continuous development of human intelligence and the rapid development of science and technology, we have developed a strong understanding of artificial intelligence, immersive experience, VR/AR, virtual idol, holographic projection, and so on. These technologies are changing our lives step by step.



WIMI's core businesses are holographic cloud software content development, cloud platform construction, and industrial chain investment integration. Since WIMI entered this industry, it has set out to lay out the brand and the IP derived from the brand, which aims to establish its own first-mover brand advantage. The holographic virtual stage and the holographic virtual character are one of the core industries in the virtual reality industry, and they also have proved to be one of the most profitable industries in the world.

The technical achievements developed by WIMI Hologram in the field of AR holographic technology are also amazing. Among them, there are more than 4,654 holographic contents reserves. The industry covers many content scenes such as education, sports, performing arts, games, and movies. All indicators are the industry leaders and are subdivided into leading enterprises in various industries. "Content + Channel" has always been the strategic layout of WIMI business.

WIMI provides multiple links in the development of holographic AR technology, its business covers from holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition and development, and holographic AI face change. WIMI hologram cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system.

WIMI believes that the current bottlenecks in the development of client-side AR applications are mainly reflected in three aspects, namely, the immature basic technology of AR, the need for innovation in the human-computer interaction method, and the unestablished usage habits of people. The key to enabling client-side AR applications is to make the interactive experience more fun and interesting so as to improve user experience, better solve problems, improve efficiency, increase user value, and empower traditional industries to enhance business value. Only when AR is deeply integrated with the industry, provides users with life service tools, realizes multi-person online real scene interaction, and coupled with the advent of the 5G era, can client-side AR usher in explosive points and opportunities. In the future, the dividends brought by the client-side AR application will comprehensively change people's production and lifestyle, AR will become a new offline traffic portal, and AR holographic digital assets will bring more monetization models, and B2C AR holographic applications will also become a bridge between offline business services and client-side users.

A new round of the human development process will usher in the automation of life, and a new interconnected world will be born. Billions of smart objects, cameras, robots, sensors, and processes will exchange real-time video and data streams between people and cloud systems. In the future, human demand for physical objects will decrease, while digital demand will increase. The cloud system can obtain knowledge and information from these data and complete tasks, making our work and family life more convenient, as well as the environment more intelligent. This new digital era will trigger a massive shift in demand that will enable more relevant businesses to support a wide range of personalized services, while achieving the highest performance at the lowest cost.

