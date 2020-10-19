Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emulsion Adhesive Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for emulsion adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4% globally during the forecast period. Growing demand from paper converting & packaging industry and increasing demand for water-based eco-friendly adhesives are driving the market. On the flip side, the limited application of emulsion-based adhesives coupled with unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from the Paper Converting & Packaging Industry

Emulsion adhesives are used in packaging applications and is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Emulsion adhesives are mostly water-based polymer adhesive systems based on acrylic, polyvinyl acetates, ethylene vinyl acetate, and polyurethanes. Emulsion based adhesives are solvent-free, non-toxic, and mostly no volatile organic compounds. They exhibit excellent film strength, high bonding speed, strong binding capacity, and resistance to various chemicals.

Paper converting includes the processing of cartons and sheets to make paper-based packaging covers, paper trays, pizza boxes, corrugated boxes, etc., The growing paper and paper-based packaging along with ban on single use plastics are expected to drive the market as the emulsion adhesives are FDA approved to be used in food-based packaging.

Europe is home for the second largest packaging industry after China and accounts for a global share of about 20% in 2018. The European packaging industry was valued at EUR 195 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of food packaging and the e-commerce industry.

The market growth of emulsion adhesives is fueled by the growing demand for the packaging industry during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for emulsion adhesives during the forecast period as a result of the increase in demand from construction and furniture industries in countries like India and China.

In the construction industry, emulsion adhesives are used in various segments such as waterproofing, coatings, and mortar modifications. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the Chinese government approved 26 infrastructure projects at an estimated investment of about USD 142 billion in 2019 which are estimated to be completed by 2023. Moreover, the Indian government has allocated USD 63 billion for the infrastructure sector in 2019-20 and is planning to spend USD 1.4 trillion over the next five years. The development of smart cities and other schemes like "housing for all" are expected to increase the demand for emulsion adhesives in the construction industry.

Emulsion adhesives are used in the bonding of woodworking applications such as cabinet making, wood carving, joinery, and woodturning. They provide excellent bond strength and long-time adhesion. The growing furniture industry is expected to drive the market in countries like India. As per the world bank report, the Indian furniture industry is expected to cross USD 32 billion by 2019 and is estimated to have a growth of 20% per annum over the next few years.

India's packaging industry is the fifth-largest in the world and is growing at about 22-25% per year as per the Plastics Industry Association of India. Costs of packaging and processes food can be 40% lower than Europe because of highly skilled labor and cheap labor costs. The growing population and increasing demand for packaging are expected to drive the market for emulsion adhesives.

The aforementioned factors coupled with government support are contributing to the increasing demand for emulsion adhesive market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global emulsion adhesive market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include BASF SE, Cattie Adhesives, Henkel Limited, Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Paper Converting & Packaging Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Water-Based Eco-Friendly Adhesives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Limited Application of Emulsion-Based Adhesives

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Emulsion Type

5.1.1 Acrylic

5.1.2 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

5.1.3 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD's)

5.1.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA or VAE)

5.1.5 Others (Latex, (EPI) Emulsion Polymer Isocyanate, etc.,)

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paper Converting & Packaging

5.2.2 Furniture & Wood Working

5.2.3 Building & Construction

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Tapes & Labels

5.2.6 Others (Textiles, etc.,)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

6.4.2 Ashland

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Bond It

6.4.5 Bostik UK (ARKEMA)

6.4.6 Cattie Adhesives

6.4.7 CEMEDINE Co.,Ltd

6.4.8 Dynea AS

6.4.9 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.10 Henkel Limited

6.4.11 Jowat SE

6.4.12 KURARAY EUROPE GMBH

6.4.13 Morleys

6.4.14 Sealock Ltd

6.4.15 U.S. Adhesives, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovations in Water Based Acrylic Adhesives

7.2 Growing Demand from Emerging Economies



