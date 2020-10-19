Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emulsion Adhesive Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for emulsion adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4% globally during the forecast period. Growing demand from paper converting & packaging industry and increasing demand for water-based eco-friendly adhesives are driving the market. On the flip side, the limited application of emulsion-based adhesives coupled with unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand from the Paper Converting & Packaging Industry
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global emulsion adhesive market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include BASF SE, Cattie Adhesives, Henkel Limited, Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Paper Converting & Packaging Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Water-Based Eco-Friendly Adhesives
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Limited Application of Emulsion-Based Adhesives
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Emulsion Type
5.1.1 Acrylic
5.1.2 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)
5.1.3 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD's)
5.1.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA or VAE)
5.1.5 Others (Latex, (EPI) Emulsion Polymer Isocyanate, etc.,)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Paper Converting & Packaging
5.2.2 Furniture & Wood Working
5.2.3 Building & Construction
5.2.4 Transportation
5.2.5 Tapes & Labels
5.2.6 Others (Textiles, etc.,)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.
6.4.2 Ashland
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Bond It
6.4.5 Bostik UK (ARKEMA)
6.4.6 Cattie Adhesives
6.4.7 CEMEDINE Co.,Ltd
6.4.8 Dynea AS
6.4.9 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.10 Henkel Limited
6.4.11 Jowat SE
6.4.12 KURARAY EUROPE GMBH
6.4.13 Morleys
6.4.14 Sealock Ltd
6.4.15 U.S. Adhesives, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Innovations in Water Based Acrylic Adhesives
7.2 Growing Demand from Emerging Economies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1tl1c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
