The future of the biodegradable mulch film market looks promising with opportunities in the agricultural sector. The global biodegradable mulch film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for biodegradable mulch films in greenhouse and rising environmental concerns that shift the focus of growers towards eco-friendly mulch films.



More than 150 page report is developed to help your business decisions.



The study includes the biodegradable mulch film market size and forecast for the global biodegradable mulch film market through 2024, segmented by biodegradable plastics, by raw material type, crop type, and region.



By Raw Material Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Starch

Starch blended with polylactic acid (PLA)

Starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Others [starch blended with polyhydroxyhexanoate (PHH), starch blended with polylactic acid aliphatic copolymer (CPLA)]:

By Crop Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Fruits & vegetables

Grains & oilseeds

Flowers & plants

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Others

Some of the biodegradable mulch film companies profiled in this report include BASF SE, Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd, BioBag International AS, RKW Group, and AEP Industries Inc.



Some of the features of Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market 2019-2024: trends, forecast, and opportunity analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global biodegradable mulch film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global biodegradable mulch film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by raw material type, crop type, and region.

Global market size by raw material type, crop type, and region. Regional analysis: Global biodegradable mulch film market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Global biodegradable mulch film market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for biodegradable mulch film in the global biodegradable mulch film market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for biodegradable mulch film in the global biodegradable mulch film market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for biodegradable mulch film in the global biodegradable mulch film market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for biodegradable mulch film in the global biodegradable mulch film market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global biodegradable mulch film market by raw material type (starch, starch blended with polylactic acid (pla), starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), and others.), crop type (fruits & vegetables, grains & oilseeds, and flowers & plants), and region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the biodegradable mulch film market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the biodegradable mulch film market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this biodegradable mulch film market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the biodegradable mulch film market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the biodegradable mulch film market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this biodegradable mulch film market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this biodegradable mulch film area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this biodegradable mulch film market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market By Raw Material Type:

3.3.1: Starch

3.3.2: Starch blended with polylactic acid (PLA)

3.3.3: Starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

3.3.4: Others [starch blended with polyhydroxyhexanoate (PHH), starch blended with polylactic acid aliphatic copolymer (CPLA)]

3.4: Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market By Crop Type:

3.4.1: Fruits & vegetables

3.4.2: Grains & oilseeds

3.4.3: Flowers & plants



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region:

4.1: Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Region

4.2: North American Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

4.3: European Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

4.4: APAC Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

4.5: ROW Biodegradable Mulch Film Market



5. Competitor Analysis:

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Raw Material type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Crop Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: BASF SE

7.2: Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd

7.3: BioBag International AS

7.4: RKW Group

7.5: AEP Industries Inc.



