New York, USA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable cardiac devices industry is likely to witness an increase in growth rate due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As per a new Research Dive published report, the global wearable cardiac devices market accounted for $1,151.3 million in 2019 and is projected to surpass $7,733.1 million by 2027. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, challenges, restraints, lucrative opportunities, and strategies implemented by market players and governments across the globe to sustain in the COVID-19 crisis are further offered in the report.

Pre Market Forecast and the Current Market Scenario

The global wearable cardiac devices industry was likely to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% by 2027 prior to COVID-19 crisis. While due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now the market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing cases of COVID-19 all over the world.

The projected pre COVID-19 market size for wearable cardiac devices market was $1,426.5 million in 2020 and is expected to witness an impressive growth and reach up to $1,493.9 million due to COVID-19 pandemic. A number of organizations across the globe are highly focusing on various initiatives to find out the patients with cardiovascular diseases in the pandemic crisis. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in February 2020 has introduced a solution to track cardiovascular health population trends by making use of consumer wearable.

Prominent Players of the Industry

The key players functioning in the global wearable cardiac devices market are -

custo med GmbH Nuubo Proteus Digital Health Cardiac Rhythm ZOLL Medical Corporation Qardio Inc. iRhtythm Technologies Inc. Hillrom Services Inc. Biotelemetry Inc.

Post-Pandemic Industry Landscape

As per the report, the global wearable cardiac devices market is predicted to sustain its progressive growth even after the pandemic. The increasing geriatric population worldwide is expected to be the significant factor boosting the global market growth during the forecast period. For example, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), the patients with cardiovascular diseases aged 60 to 79 years comprises of 78.2% of females and 77.2% of males. Besides, the growing demand for home healthcare devices and remote patient monitoring devices is anticipated to propel the market growth after COVID-19 pandemic.

