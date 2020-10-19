Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Augmented Analytics Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to analysis, the global market for augmented analytics is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 21.10% by revenue during the forecast period of 2019-2028.



The rising awareness of augmented analytics among enterprises, surge in need to make work more manageable, and the need to increase productivity & democratize analytics are factors that drive the global market's growth. Additionally, growing investment in bots creates multiple opportunities for the market's development. The upscale in adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and NLP, are also generating favorable conditions for the augmented analytics market growth.



However, the data security concerns and slow adoption of advanced analytics solutions in underdeveloped countries are restricting this market's future. Further, the lack of a skilled workforce is also challenging the augmented analytics market's evolution.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global augmented analytics market covers North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing market throughout the projected years of 2019-2028. In China, the healthcare sector is positioned effectively to benefit from long term changes in demographics, technology, consumption, and government policy. Hence, the continual increase in the number of data sources and the complexity of data generated has surged the need for advanced analytics to support healthcare institutes' decision-making capabilities.



The smart application of data-driven insights helps these institutes offer elevating care in all departments, simultaneously boosting the augmented analytics market's progress. Furthermore, Japan's telecommunication industry is one of the rapidly growing industries, utilizing machine learning, artificial intelligence, and IoT to advance customer services. Moreover, this has led companies to shift the focus from deriving value from data sets to productively utilizing them. Therefore, the growing adoption of technologies such as AI and machine learning propels the augmented analytics market's progress in Japan.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The key competitors in the augmented analytics market comprise Microsoft Corporation, Domo, Tibco Software, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Tableau Software, Salesforce, ThoughtSpot, Yellowfin, Information Builders, Oracle Corporation, Qlik, MicroStrategy, SAP SE, and Sisense.



IBM Corporation functions as an integrated technology and services company. Its cognitive solutions segment offers a portfolio of artificial intelligence platforms, including analytics & data management platforms, talent management, and cloud data services. It also offers transaction processing software to be used in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The Systems segment delivers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations. The company has its operations in all regions, and has headquarters in New York, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Augmented Analytics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Huge Adoption of Business Intelligence Tools

2.2.2. Increase in Volume of Complex Business Data

2.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Augmented Analytics Market

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Need to Increase Productivity and Democratize Analytics

2.7.2. Rise in Awareness of Augmented Analytics Among Enterprises

2.7.3. Growth in Need to Make Work Easier

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Data Security Concerns

2.8.2. Slow Adoption of Advanced Analytics Solutions in Underdeveloped Regions

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growing Investments in Bots

2.9.2. Increase in Adoption of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Natural Language Processing Technologies

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Lack of Skilled Workforce



3. Global Augmented Analytics Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Software

3.2. Services



4. Global Augmented Analytics Market Outlook - by Deployment

4.1. Cloud

4.2. On-Premises



5. Global Augmented Analytics Market Outlook - by Organization Size

5.1. Large Organizations

5.2. Small- & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



6. Global Augmented Analytics Market Outlook - by Function

6.1. Sales & Marketing

6.2. Finance

6.3. IT

6.4. Operations

6.5. Other



7. Global Augmented Analytics Market Outlook - by Industrial Vertical

7.1. Retail

7.2. Healthcare & Life Science

7.3. BFSI

7.4. IT & Telecommunication

7.5. Manufacturing

7.6. Government

7.7. Transportation and Logistics

7.8. Others



8. Global Augmented Analytics Market - Regional Outlook

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.5. Middle East and Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Salesforce

9.2. SAP Se

9.3. IBM Corporation

9.4. Microsoft Corporation

9.5. Oracle Corporation

9.6. Tableau Software (Acquired by Salesforce)

9.7. Microstrategy

9.8. SAS Institute Inc

9.9. Qlik

9.10. Tibco Software

9.11. Sisense

9.12. Information Builders

9.13. Yellowfin

9.14. Thoughtspot

9.15. Domo



10. Methodology & Scope

10.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

10.2. Sources of Data

10.3. Research Methodology



