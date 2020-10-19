Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EPA & DHA - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global EPA & DHA Market accounted for $46,180.11 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,09,530.86 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of EPA & DHA, and growing demand for EPA & DHA from various application sectors. However, mild side-effects of consumption of EPA & DHA among some individuals, coupled with fluctuations in raw material prices is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast years.



EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) are crucial omega-3 fatty acids, also termed as heath-benefitting dietary fats that have wide applications. These are generally found in fatty layers of shellfish, cold water fish, fortified foods, algae oils and plant & nut oils. Foods rich in Omega 3 fatty acids includes trout, salmon, sardines, catfish halibut, shrimps, tuna, cod, flaxseed oil, herring, canola oils, spinach and walnuts. These products provide calories and gives energy for performing various body functions in lungs, heart, blood vessels and endocrine system.



By source, fish oil segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to higher EPA and DHA content present in oily fish. Easy extraction of EPA & DHA from fish is another prominent reason which is projected to aid the growth of the segment throughout the forecast years. Cost efficiency of DHA & EPA extracted from fish oil is another significant propeller for the growth of the fish oil segment.



On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast years, owing to high health awareness among people based in developed countries, coupled with escalating health consciousness among consumer based in developing economies of Asia, such as China and India. High birth rate in developing economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to fuel the demand for DHA & EPA-based ingredients that have major applications across infant formulae. Furthermore, significant growth in the middle-class population of India and China, coupled with increasing per capita income of people in the aforementioned countries is projected to aid the growth of the global EPA & DHA market during the forthcoming years.



Some of the key players in EPA & DHA Market include Koninklijke DSM N.V, KD Pharma Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Organic technologies, Novotech Nutraceuticals, BASF SE, Corbion N.V., Novasep Holding SAS, Neptune Wellness Solutions, Clover Corporation, Alltech, Roquette, Aker bioMarine, bioprocess Algae, Chemport, Croda, GC Reiber Oils, Golden Omega, Omega Protein Corporation, and Orkla Health.



Forms Covered:

Ethyl Esters

Triglycerides

Types Covered:

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Sources Covered:

Krill Oil

Fish Oil

Algae Oil

Concentration Types Covered:

High Concentrated

Medium Concentrated

Low Concentrated

Applications Covered:

Fortified Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Infant Formulae

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ethyl Esters

5.3 Triglycerides



6 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

6.3 Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)



7 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Krill Oil

7.3 Fish Oil

7.4 Algae Oil



8 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Concentration Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 High Concentrated

8.3 Medium Concentrated

8.4 Low Concentrated



9 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fortified Food and Beverages

9.3 Pharmaceuticals

9.4 Infant Formulae

9.5 Dietary Supplements

9.6 Animal Feed



10 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V

12.2 KD Pharma Group

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.4 Organic technologies

12.5 Novotech Nutraceuticals

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 Corbion N.V.

12.8 Novasep Holding SAS

12.9 Neptune Wellness Solutions

12.10 Clover Corporation

12.11 Alltech

12.12 Roquette

12.13 Aker BioMarine

12.14 Bioprocess Algae

12.15 Chemport

12.16 Croda

12.17 GC Reiber Oils

12.18 Golden Omega

12.19 Omega Protein Corporation

12.20 Orkla Health



