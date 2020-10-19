Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS & AV Technologies and Components Market, Edition 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Deep dive analysis on every enabling technology in ADAS and AV ecosystem that includes: perception & sensing hardware & software, contextual data interpretation, and AI machine learning software & hardware.
The market analysis in terms of sales, pricing, and value of important technologies covered are:
1. 3D sensing cameras for in-cabin and world-facing applications including in-cabin/driver monitoring/gesture recognition/occupant monitoring camera, forward ADAS/main camera, thermal camera, and surround-view camera system. Along with sub-component level analysis of CMOS Image Sensors, optics, & illumination sources
2. Long-range and short/medium-range LiDAR sensing with respect to major technologies that includes mechanical scanning, OPA, solid-state, FMCW, 3D flash, among others. Along with the illumination and photodetection technologies
3. Long-range and short/medium-range radar sensing systems
4. High-precision GNSS/INS, HD maps, V2X, machine learning/AI, software stack, middleware, OS, computing hardware, data annotation, AV testing and simulation (SIL, DIL, HIL, VIL) technologies
5. Demand analysis from the perspective of passenger and commercial vehicles specifically towards: robotaxis, autonomous shuttles/pods/delivery vehicles, long-haul platooning, level 3 highway pilot, level 4 highway pilot, level 4 automated valet parking
6. Mapping of key suppliers in each technology category by levels of automation (level 1/2, level 2++/3, and level 4) and OEM brands ADAS to Autonomous Vehicles - Levels of Automation across Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Segment Sensor Suite, Enabling Technologies for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Application
7. Holistic analysis of the combined impact of mega-trends on mobility such as automation, electrification, connected mobility, shared mobility, fleet services
8. Investments, funding, M&A, partnerships, collaborations in the AV ecosystem and its impact on the AV demand is analyzed
AV regulatory framework across major markets along with the analysis of AV readiness index
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1 Scope of Research
2 Research Methodology
3 Automotive Demand Post COVID-19
4 ADAS Passenger Vehicles - Level 1 & 2
5 Autonomous Oem Passenger Vehicles - Level and Above
6 Robotaxis - Autonomous Mobility-As-A-Service
7 Camera Sensor
8 Radar Sensor
9 Lidar Sensor
10 High Precision GNSS for Mapping & Localization
11 Penetration of Data Annotation
12 Autonomy Package Cost Analysis
13 Appendices
