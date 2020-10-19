Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS & AV Technologies and Components Market, Edition 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Deep dive analysis on every enabling technology in ADAS and AV ecosystem that includes: perception & sensing hardware & software, contextual data interpretation, and AI machine learning software & hardware.

The market analysis in terms of sales, pricing, and value of important technologies covered are:

1. 3D sensing cameras for in-cabin and world-facing applications including in-cabin/driver monitoring/gesture recognition/occupant monitoring camera, forward ADAS/main camera, thermal camera, and surround-view camera system. Along with sub-component level analysis of CMOS Image Sensors, optics, & illumination sources
2. Long-range and short/medium-range LiDAR sensing with respect to major technologies that includes mechanical scanning, OPA, solid-state, FMCW, 3D flash, among others. Along with the illumination and photodetection technologies
3. Long-range and short/medium-range radar sensing systems
4. High-precision GNSS/INS, HD maps, V2X, machine learning/AI, software stack, middleware, OS, computing hardware, data annotation, AV testing and simulation (SIL, DIL, HIL, VIL) technologies
5. Demand analysis from the perspective of passenger and commercial vehicles specifically towards: robotaxis, autonomous shuttles/pods/delivery vehicles, long-haul platooning, level 3 highway pilot, level 4 highway pilot, level 4 automated valet parking
6. Mapping of key suppliers in each technology category by levels of automation (level 1/2, level 2++/3, and level 4) and OEM brands ADAS to Autonomous Vehicles - Levels of Automation across Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Segment Sensor Suite, Enabling Technologies for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Application
7. Holistic analysis of the combined impact of mega-trends on mobility such as automation, electrification, connected mobility, shared mobility, fleet services
8. Investments, funding, M&A, partnerships, collaborations in the AV ecosystem and its impact on the AV demand is analyzed
AV regulatory framework across major markets along with the analysis of AV readiness index

Key Questions Answered

  • What is the current status of vehicle automation in passenger and commercial vehicles industry?
  • When will we see true autonomous driving on roads?
  • Which companies will be the first to enter volume production of AVs?
  • What are the different ways in which OEMs, Tier 1s, and new AV tech players going to monetize autonomous driving?
  • What is the communicated time-to-market by the leading OEMs and tech companies?
  • When is level 3 AVs expected on North American roads?
  • How are the regulatory frameworks being developed across major automotive markets?
  • What is the status of Chinese AV industry developments? And how are the Chinese OEMs, tech players, and Tier 1s approaching autonomy?
  • Which markets are expected to drive the demand for AVs?
  • How will autonomy be introduced first in robotaxis, shuttles, pods, and autonomous delivery vehicles?
  • Who will win the supplier race to autonomy?
  • How are the key autonomous driving technologies evolving?
  • What is the relevance and threat of LiDAR technology in autonomous driving? And where will it be used specifically?
  • How will the LiDAR prices impact the overall sensor suite package price?
  • How are camera technologies evolving and how are the suppliers sustaining in this competitive market?
  • How are HD maps and GNSS playing important role in autonomous driving?
  • How are the stack players aligning in this market?
  • How are data annotation players placed in this market?
  • Which machine learning/AI techniques will be used majorly in autonomous driving?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of Research

2 Research Methodology

3 Automotive Demand Post COVID-19

4 ADAS Passenger Vehicles - Level 1 & 2

5 Autonomous Oem Passenger Vehicles - Level and Above

6 Robotaxis - Autonomous Mobility-As-A-Service

7 Camera Sensor

  • Market Forecast
  • Camera Demand by Levels of Automation
  • Camera Demand by Technology Types
  • Technology Trends
  • Forward Main Camera (Mono, Stereo, Triple)
  • Surround-View Camera System
  • Thermal Camera
  • In-Cabin Monitoring - Driver Monitoring System and Gesture Recognition
  • Suppliers Analysis
  • Image Sensor Suppliers Analysis
  • Tier Suppliers Analysis

8 Radar Sensor

  • Market Forecast
  • Radar Demand by Levels of Automation
  • Radar Demand by Technology Types
  • Technology Trends
  • Short/Medium-Range Radar
  • Long-Range Radar
  • High-Resolution Imaging Radar/ 4D Radar
  • Suppliers Analysis

9 Lidar Sensor

  • Market Forecast
  • Technology Trends
  • Mechanical Scanning Lidar
  • Solid-State Lidar
  • Lidar Suppliers Analysis
  • Lidar Sub-Components
  • Photodetector Technologies
  • VCSEL

10 High Precision GNSS for Mapping & Localization

  • Market Forecast
  • Technology Trends

11 Penetration of Data Annotation

  • Technology Trends

12 Autonomy Package Cost Analysis

  • Value Share of Components for Land Lautonomy Packages
  • Value Share of Components for Land Above Autonomy Packages

13 Appendices

  • ADAS and Autonomous Functions
  • Levels of Autonomy
  • Autonomous Driving from Consumers Perspective

