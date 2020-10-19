Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS & AV Technologies and Components Market, Edition 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Deep dive analysis on every enabling technology in ADAS and AV ecosystem that includes: perception & sensing hardware & software, contextual data interpretation, and AI machine learning software & hardware.



The market analysis in terms of sales, pricing, and value of important technologies covered are:

1. 3D sensing cameras for in-cabin and world-facing applications including in-cabin/driver monitoring/gesture recognition/occupant monitoring camera, forward ADAS/main camera, thermal camera, and surround-view camera system. Along with sub-component level analysis of CMOS Image Sensors, optics, & illumination sources

2. Long-range and short/medium-range LiDAR sensing with respect to major technologies that includes mechanical scanning, OPA, solid-state, FMCW, 3D flash, among others. Along with the illumination and photodetection technologies

3. Long-range and short/medium-range radar sensing systems

4. High-precision GNSS/INS, HD maps, V2X, machine learning/AI, software stack, middleware, OS, computing hardware, data annotation, AV testing and simulation (SIL, DIL, HIL, VIL) technologies

5. Demand analysis from the perspective of passenger and commercial vehicles specifically towards: robotaxis, autonomous shuttles/pods/delivery vehicles, long-haul platooning, level 3 highway pilot, level 4 highway pilot, level 4 automated valet parking

6. Mapping of key suppliers in each technology category by levels of automation (level 1/2, level 2++/3, and level 4) and OEM brands ADAS to Autonomous Vehicles - Levels of Automation across Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Segment Sensor Suite, Enabling Technologies for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Application

7. Holistic analysis of the combined impact of mega-trends on mobility such as automation, electrification, connected mobility, shared mobility, fleet services

8. Investments, funding, M&A, partnerships, collaborations in the AV ecosystem and its impact on the AV demand is analyzed

AV regulatory framework across major markets along with the analysis of AV readiness index



Key Questions Answered

What is the current status of vehicle automation in passenger and commercial vehicles industry?

When will we see true autonomous driving on roads?

Which companies will be the first to enter volume production of AVs?

What are the different ways in which OEMs, Tier 1s, and new AV tech players going to monetize autonomous driving?

What is the communicated time-to-market by the leading OEMs and tech companies?

When is level 3 AVs expected on North American roads?

How are the regulatory frameworks being developed across major automotive markets?

What is the status of Chinese AV industry developments? And how are the Chinese OEMs, tech players, and Tier 1s approaching autonomy?

Which markets are expected to drive the demand for AVs?

How will autonomy be introduced first in robotaxis, shuttles, pods, and autonomous delivery vehicles?

Who will win the supplier race to autonomy?

How are the key autonomous driving technologies evolving?

What is the relevance and threat of LiDAR technology in autonomous driving? And where will it be used specifically?

How will the LiDAR prices impact the overall sensor suite package price?

How are camera technologies evolving and how are the suppliers sustaining in this competitive market?

How are HD maps and GNSS playing important role in autonomous driving?

How are the stack players aligning in this market?

How are data annotation players placed in this market?

Which machine learning/AI techniques will be used majorly in autonomous driving?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of Research



2 Research Methodology



3 Automotive Demand Post COVID-19



4 ADAS Passenger Vehicles - Level 1 & 2



5 Autonomous Oem Passenger Vehicles - Level and Above



6 Robotaxis - Autonomous Mobility-As-A-Service



7 Camera Sensor

Market Forecast

Camera Demand by Levels of Automation

Camera Demand by Technology Types

Technology Trends

Forward Main Camera (Mono, Stereo, Triple)

Surround-View Camera System

Thermal Camera

In-Cabin Monitoring - Driver Monitoring System and Gesture Recognition

Suppliers Analysis

Image Sensor Suppliers Analysis

Tier Suppliers Analysis

8 Radar Sensor

Market Forecast

Radar Demand by Levels of Automation

Radar Demand by Technology Types

Technology Trends

Short/Medium-Range Radar

Long-Range Radar

High-Resolution Imaging Radar/ 4D Radar

Suppliers Analysis

9 Lidar Sensor

Market Forecast

Technology Trends

Mechanical Scanning Lidar

Solid-State Lidar

Lidar Suppliers Analysis

Lidar Sub-Components

Photodetector Technologies

VCSEL

10 High Precision GNSS for Mapping & Localization

Market Forecast

Technology Trends

11 Penetration of Data Annotation

Technology Trends

12 Autonomy Package Cost Analysis

Value Share of Components for Land Lautonomy Packages

Value Share of Components for Land Above Autonomy Packages

13 Appendices

ADAS and Autonomous Functions

Levels of Autonomy

Autonomous Driving from Consumers Perspective

