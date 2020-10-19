Denver, Colorado, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where’s Weed to Give Away $300 to Taste Test the Best Munchies Food!

This month, Where’s Weed is celebrating National Greasy Foods Day (October 25) to help focus on one of the best parts about smoking cannabis -- the munchies. While any food can help cure the munchies, greasy fast food is often cheap and quick for when you need it right away. But what food makes the best munchies? To find out, Where’s Weed is giving one lucky winner the opportunity to taste test a few options, then tell us which greasy food tops the list.

While times are difficult these days for many people around the country, the team at Where’s Weed wants to spread a little joy. Co-founder and CEO Tyler Bartholomew says “This is our way of showing appreciation for our community around a fun holiday that almost everyone should love! We hope we can find an individual who can help determine what food truly makes the best munchies and settle this debate, once and for all.”

⁠GRAND PRIZE:

One winner will receive a $200 gift card to order food from GrubHub (or similar food delivery service). The winner will also have the opportunity to receive a $100 Visa gift card for giving Where’s Weed feedback afterward (including completing a short survey and taking a few photos of the food that was taste tested).

HOW TO ENTER:⁠

Where’s Weed has made it incredibly easy to enter the giveaway in two different ways, although both are encouraged. First, enter through Instagram by following the @wheresweed account, liking one of two giveaway-related posts between October 16th and October 26th, then tagging two friends in the comments below each post.

Additionally, eligible contestants can enter by visiting www.wheresweed.com/national-greasy-foods-day-giveaway to fill out a required form. After the initial entry, an individual can get up to 20 additional entry opportunities by sharing the contest, visiting the Where’s Weed accounts on different social media platforms, etc.

The giveaway ends on October 26, 2020 at 11:59pm MST and is only open to U.S. residents 21 years or older. A winner will be drawn on or around October 27, 2020. The official rules, offer terms & eligibility requirements can be found in the Terms & Conditions here.

Where’s Weed is the all-inclusive online consumer resource connecting visitors with relevant cannabis businesses across the US and Canada. We showcase a variety of directories and educational content to help people find dispensaries, delivery services, MMJ doctors, related deals, strain information, cannabis news and much more. In addition to real-time menu integrations, our platform also offers online ordering for pick-up or delivery, making it easy for consumers to search & buy products.

Please contact Samantha at pr@wheresweed.com for more information.

Media Details

Company: Where’s Weed

Email: marty@wheresweed.com

Website: https://wheresweed.com/