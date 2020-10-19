MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a global leader in providing industry-built ERP software for manufacturers and distributors, announced the expansion of its network in Canada by adding five new strategic partners under its PartnerUP program: Modax Consulting, MyCXO Canada, Umbrella Consulting, Nessis Inc. and Unimatrix Computer Solutions. SYSPRO’s PartnerUP program is recognized as one of the most rewarding channel partner programs globally with a tiered structure and a strong enablement plan that focuses on customer success and partner empowerment to support hundreds of SYSPRO customers in Canada.
“We’re focused on expanding our reach in Canada to offer even more manufacturers and distributors an Industry 4.0-ready ERP solution and expertise that can help them thrive during these uncertain times as well as bring more predictability to their business,” said Dexter Ang, Channel Director at SYSPRO Canada. He added, “With the industry shift towards digital transformation and the Cloud, we have strategically expanded our network to include these areas of expertise.”
SYSPRO’s new partners are:
The PartnerUP program is designed for experts who share SYSPRO’s passion for helping manufacturers and distributors simplify their complex operations through modern ERP software. Built with winning in mind, PartnerUP provides all the resources partners need to succeed and be profitable.
About SYSPRO
SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.
For more information, visit syspro.com
SYSPRO Software Ltd.
Burnaby, British Columbia, CANADA
