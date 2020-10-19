Boston, MA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The event planning industry has faced a downward spiral due to the coronavirus pandemic, which in turn introduced the challenge of a competitive digital space. However, TeamBonding is rising to virtual success and is busier than ever with the launch of Virtual and Hybrid events totaling more than 1500 since March. With the approach of the 2020 Holiday season, Halloween became the first Holiday of 2020 to be adapted to the leading innovations of the virtual world.



Especially after the challenging time everyone has experienced in the first half of 2020, it is more important than ever to be improving relationships and trust within your team or office. Gaining popularity, TeamBonding’s Virtual Pumpkin Carving program has sold out of kits within the first week of October adding up to 500 total. Even our Ice Sculpting Facilitator, who typically carves ice, now has added a different medium… pumpkins. Additionally, if you are looking for a wholesome camping experience, try out the virtual campfire activity to share s’ mores, stories, and smiles with those who matter most to you. If your team is craving a spooky twist to add some flair to your event, any TeamBonding program can be adapted to cater to your team’s goals and preferences.

“I felt a bit like chicken little in March when all of our 2020 live events were canceled. I looked around, saw an empty office and the sky was falling. Our team came together virtually and reinvented our programs, redesigned the site, retrained our facilitators, and now 6 months later, we are busier than ever. Teams need to connect, and I am happy we are there for them virtually as we stand-by for in-person events in the future.”

- David Goldstein | Creator of Opportunities



TeamBonding has no shortage of Halloween-themed programs, which are easily adaptable to other holidays as well. Whether it is building haunted gingerbread houses in October or participating in a customized Murder Mystery event, TeamBonding’s phenomenal facilitators and event managers will tailor any event to meet your needs. Elevate your classic Halloween candy options with the Curated Chocolate Tasting Experience. Or for those participants who dislike sweets, try out TeamBonding’s Virtual Happy Hour and Mixology class, where you can make Halloween-themed cocktails with an expert mixologist.



With many still working at home, communication has played the most important role in building a whole new virtual company culture. Managing a virtual workplace is a hot topic as endless digital interfaces surface, and employees acclimate to their work from home environments making team building more important than ever. TeamBonding is committed to meeting all of its customers' needs in these unique times. Offering 50+ unique activities in both Virtual and Hybrid formats, TeamBonding is prepared to help your team continue to grow and reach its goals in whatever capacity they feel comfortable.



For Virtual, Hybrid, or In-Person Holiday Events, Choose TeamBonding to Strengthen Your Team!

