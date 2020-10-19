VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce that Anna Tudela has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Ms. Tudela has over 30 years of experience working with public companies in the securities and corporate finance areas, in Canada, the United States and South America. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Diversity, Regulatory Affairs and Corporate Secretary of Goldcorp and was actively involved in acquisitions/mergers with Wheaton River Minerals, Placer Dome Canada, Glamis Gold Ltd. and many other transactions culminating with the takeover of Goldcorp by Newmont Mining Corporation. Ms. Tudela has served as Corporate Secretary of Goldcorp Inc., Silver Wheaton Corp (Wheaton Precious Metals) and Diamond Fields Resources Inc. Ms. Tudela has been recognized by various organizations for her work on governance, boards and advancing women in leadership in traditionally male-dominated industries, receiving the Peter Day Governance Achievement Award; named one of the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining; the Association of Women in Finance awarding her the honour of Champion; Dalhousie University awarding her the 2016 Scotiabank Ethical Leadership Award and by Catalyst naming her 2016 Catalyst Canada Honours Champion. Ms. Tudela is a director of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, a Certified Canadian Inclusion Professional, an Accredited Director (CGI) and a certified Global Competent Board advisor. Most recently, Ms. Tudela was the recipient of the WIM (BC) Aurora Award which recognizes an exceptional woman in mining who inspires others.



John Black, CEO of Regulus, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Anna Tudela to the Regulus Board. Anna brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in finance, acquisitions and corporate governance that will undoubtably benefit the company as we advance the AntaKori project.”

The Company has granted Ms. Tudela options to purchase an aggregate of 200,000 common shares at a price of $1.49 per share for a period of up to five years in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

