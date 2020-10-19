Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced the company will host a Consumer Drug Take Back Day drive-thru event in Winston-Salem on October 24, in conjunction with the DEA, the State Bureau of Investigation and Winston-Salem police department. Members of the community can safely and conveniently remain in their vehicles and drop-off their unused and/or expired prescription medication for disposal.

The event is in support of National Prescription Take-Back Day. This national event provides Americans with an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs, ultimately helping to prevent drug addiction, overdose deaths and water supply contamination from disposal by flushing.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans have misused controlled prescription drugs, most often obtained from family, friends and the home medicine cabinet. Covid-19 has escalated these numbers further with at least 30 states reporting increases in opioid fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

“It is more important now than ever to provide opportunities for members of our community to return unused or expired prescription medication safely and compliantly, and help combat the growing opioid overdose epidemic,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “In hosting this event at our headquarters, consumers can avoid improper disposal that ultimately contaminates the water supply and overall environment or critically injures children and pets. We are grateful for our partners and the support from the Winston-Salem police department, the DEA and State Bureau of Investigation to help organize this event and we look forward to the safe disposal of prescription drugs that would otherwise potentially cause harm in our community.”

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., ET

Location: Inmar Intelligence (635 Vine Street, Winston-Salem, NC)

For those who are unable to return unused or expired prescription medications during this event, members of the community can find locations to return the medications at any time via rxdisposal.lifeincheck.com.

A number of industry partners currently work with Inmar Intelligence’s LifeInCheck Consumer Drug Take-Back program. With more than 3,500 take-back kiosks contracted nationwide, more than 100 tons of expired, unused and/or unwanted prescription drugs have been collected thus far.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence’s LifeInCheck Consumer Drug Take-Back Program, please visit https://www.inmar.com/lifeincheck-consumer-drug-take-back-program

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com