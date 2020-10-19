SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced that it will share the latest data on CareDx products for HLA laboratories at the 46th annual meeting of The American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI). ASHI will be hosted virtually from October 19th – 21st 2020.
At ASHI 2020, CareDx will host a virtual symposium, a virtual happy hour, and several meet-the-expert sessions. The symposium titled “Changing the Paradigm of HLA Typing: More HLA, More than HLA” will be held on Tuesday, Oct 20th from 2 PM – 3 PM EDT. The program will highlight the experience from Dr. Rajalingam Raja, Ph.D., FRCPath., D(ABHI). He is the Director of the Immunogenetics and Transplantation Laboratory at UCSF and will share his experience using AlloSeq Tx17 as their primary HLA typing solution.
Additionally, there will be one oral talk on AlloSeq Tx 17 and nine posters on CareDx offerings presented during ASHI:
Presentation: Monday, October 19th, 2020, 3:00 – 4:30 PM EDT
Poster Session: Tuesday, October 20th, 2020, 5:30 – 6:30 PM EDT
“These unprecedented times shine a light on how important our work is within the HLA community,” said Maria P. Bettinotti, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Director, Immunogenetics Laboratory, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. “I am glad that CareDx is leveraging this Virtual ASHI platform and engaging this community while offering collaborative and innovative talks during this conference.”
“Each year ASHI allows us to update the HLA laboratory community on the work that CareDx is doing in the field of immunogenetics and transplant immunology,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “This year, we will have some exciting presentations for the pre- and post-transplant audiences along with multiple opportunities for physicians to learn from one another and get valuable updates regarding best practices in patient care.”
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.
