Drilling to test south margin of South Mine Complex (“SMC”) intersects high-grade mineralization outside of current Mineral Reserves near contact with Amalgamated Break

ο Key intercept: 253.7 gpt over 14.5 metres (“m”) core length (SMC)1 101.1 gpt over 4.1 m core length (SMC), previously unreported 100.1 gpt over 2.0 m core length (SMC), previously unreported

Drilling on Lower SMC (“LSMC”) confirms and expands mineralization along west margin of current Mineral Resource

ο Key intercepts: 103.3 gpt over 2.4 m core length (LSMC) 58.9 gpt over 2.2 m core length (LSMC) 49.5 gpt over 4.3 m core length (LSMC) 41.2 gpt over 2.0 m core length (LSMC)

Drilling on Amalgamated Zone intersects high grades with infill and expansion drilling near current west limit of Mineral Resource

ο Key intercepts: 210.4 gpt over 8.2 m core length (Amalgamated) 52.9 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Amalgamated) 48.2 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Amalgamated) 35.4 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Amalgamated)



1. True widths of drill results being reported are not known at this time.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today reported new drill results from 135 holes (47,683 m) of underground exploration drilling from the Macassa Mine in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Holes in the program were completed from platforms located on the 5300, 5600 and 5700 levels and designed mainly to confirm and extend resources within the SMC, LSMC and Amalgamated zones. Resources within the Amalgamated Zone consist of a series of mineralized lenses first identified by drilling in 2019 which are located on the south side of the SMC and adjacent to the Amalgamated Break.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “Today’s results are encouraging as they support our view that there is substantial exploration potential in areas where the dip of the SMC approaches the contact with mineralized zones stacked vertically along the Amalgamated Break. These are separate areas of gold mineralization coming together, which is very interesting, and what we are seeing are some extremely high-grade intersections. The results today also continue to expand the mineralization at depth in the LSMC and identify new areas of high-grade mineralization along the Amalgamated Break, further increasing our confidence that there are new Mineral Reserves to be discovered as we drill along the Break through the Kirkland Lake camp. The new intersections being reported around the SMC and along the Amalgamated Break complement the results we issued in April that identified a large corridor of high-grade mineralization in close proximity to the #4 Shaft location, located at depth along the Main Break below the former mine workings on the Kirkland Minerals property. In combination, our drilling at Macassa this year has been successful in all three key areas of our exploration program: continuing to grow and expand the SMC, confirming the considerable exploration potential of the Amalgamated Break and demonstrating that there are significant ounces yet to be discovered, and mine life to be added, along the historic Main/’04 Break.”

One of the holes (427 m) completed during the program (57-992) was collared in a platform on the north side of the 5700 Level and drilled in a southwesterly direction to test the margin of the SMC (see Figures 1 and 2). The hole was highly successful intersecting 253.7 gpt over 14.5 m, including 1,572.9 gpt over 0.6 m, 1,313.5 gpt over 0.3 m and 1,265.1 gpt over 0.6 m near the planned target location and slightly below the current Mineral Reserve for the SMC. The new intercept is also located between 9 and 39 m west of three previously unreported intercepts from the SMC including 101.1 gpt over 4.1 m from 57-704, 100.1 gpt over 2.0 m from 57-689 and 37.7 gpt over 3.6 m from 57-703, as well as four additional high-grade intercepts located immediately north of the Amalgamated Break. One of these four Amalgamated Zone intercepts is a new result and included 68.2 gpt over 2.3 m from 53-3053, while the other three intercepts had been previously reported (see press release dated May 2, 2019) and included 429.1 gpt over 3.3 m from 57-704, 164.8 gpt over 3.0 m from 57-689 and 26.7 gpt over 2.0 m from 57-703. Current interpretations for this part of the mine suggest that the new and previously unreported intercepts occur where the shallow southward dipping SMC begins to intersect steeply north dipping zones adjacent to the Amalgamated Break resulting in a broad zone of alteration containing multiple high-grade structures containing between 1 and 5% pyrite and local visible gold. Due to the complexity of mineralization in the vicinity of new intercept, the true width cannot be definitively established at this time, but is estimated to be between 5 and 10 m. The area to the west and to depth of the new intersection remains open for testing for at least another 25 to 30 m.

A total of 54 of the new holes (22,204 m) of drilling from the new program were drilled northwards from platforms on the 5300 and 5700 levels and were designed to infill and expand inferred Mineral Resources near the west limit of the LSMC (Figure 3). Key intercepts from the drilling include 33.3 gpt over 2.0 m, including 177.6 gpt over 0.4 m, from 53-4114, 32.1 gpt over 2.0 m, 22.0 gpt over 3.2 m and 20.2 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4116A, 31.8 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4120, 24.6 gpt over 2.1 m from 53-4118, and 19.3 gpt over 3.2 m and 22.8 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4162, which are from holes targeting inferred Mineral Resources and untested gaps in drill information on the upper west side of the LSMC. Additional key intercepts from this area include 103.3 gpt over 2.4 m, including 542.0 gpt over 0.3 m, from 57-903, 58.9 gpt over 2.2 m from 57-879, 49.5 gpt over 4.3 m, including 164.9 gpt over 1.2 m, from hole 57-975 and 41.2 gpt over 2.0 m and 38.0 gpt over 2.1 m from 57-976. These intersections are from holes designed to infill and expand inferred Mineral Resources on the lower west portion of the LSMC structure. Considering the results achieved and the fact that the area immediately to the west of the new holes remains largely untested, the potential to add new Mineral Resources with further drilling is considered excellent.

An additional 80 holes (47,688 m) of drilling from the new program were drilled southwards from platforms on the 5300, 5600 and 5700 levels to confirm and expand current inferred Mineral Resources within the Amalgamated Zone near the current west limit on the 5300 Level (Figure 4). Significant results from the drilling include 11.0 gpt over 2.4 m from 53-4040, which was drilled near the top of the current Mineral Resource, as well as 210.4 gpt over 8.2 m, including 463.0 gpt over 3.7 m, from 53-4033, 52.9 gpt over 2.0 m, including 172.3 gpt over 0.6 m, from 53-4041 and 35.4 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4045, which were drilled 50 to 60 m up dip.

Additional significant results include 48.2 gpt over 2.0 m, including 317.6 gpt over 0.3 m, from 57-900, 20.2 gpt over 2.1 m from 57-902, 13.5 gpt over 3.0 m from 57-895 and 13.2 gpt over 2.0 m from 57-975, which were drilled mainly to infill an untested gap in the east part of the current inferred Mineral Resource, as well as 8.3 gpt over 9.0 m from 56-777, 14.4 gpt over 2.4 m from 53-4027 and 12.9 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4039, which were drilled near the west edge of the current Mineral Resource and extending mineralization by another 25 m.

Based on the latest results, and the large areas remaining to be tested along strike and dip, the potential to identify new areas of high-grade mineralization along the Amalgamated Break remains excellent.

Exploration drilling at Macassa is currently continuing with nine drills underground and one drill on surface. Drilling over the balance of the year will remain focused on testing the SMC and Amalgamated Zones.



Qualified Person

The Company’s exploration programs at Macassa are conducted under the supervision of Eric Kallio, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration. Eric Kallio is the ‘qualified person’ for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC Controls

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. The drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core samples shipped to Swastika Laboratories in Swastika, Ontario. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification. Other QA/QC includes the insertion of certified reference standards, blanks and the regular re-assaying of pulps and rejects at alternate certified labs. Gold analysis is conducted by fire assay using atomic absorption or gravimetric finish. The laboratory re-assays at least 10% of all samples and additional checks may be run on anomalous values.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a growing gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that produced 974,615 ounces in 2019. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.klgold.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This Press Release contains statements which constitute ”forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made such as, without limitation, opinion, assumptions and estimates of management regarding the Company’s business, including but not limited to; the continued exploration programs on the SMC and Amalgamated Break mineralization, the timing and results thereof; the ability to continue to expand the SMC and Amalgamated Break and to increase levels of resources and reserves as a result of such exploration programs and the anticipated timing thereof; the potential to increase the level of resources and reserves and potential conversion of mineral resources; the anticipated completion date of the #4 shaft and potential impact and benefits thereof; the amount of future production over any period; the anticipated overall impact of the Company’s COVID 19 response plans including measures taken by the Company to reduce the spread of COVID 19; and assumptions made relating to operating cash costs based on forecasts and projections. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates, are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, the impact of COVID-19, fluctuating gold prices, currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian dollar versus the United States Dollar), possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in the Company's corporate mineral reserves and resources, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, seasonality and unanticipated weather changes, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, and limitations on insurance, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its filings for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

All references to Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve" and "probable mineral reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. These definitions differ materially from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act.

In addition, the terms "Mineral Resource", "measured Mineral Resource", "indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in very limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource exists, will ever be converted into a Mineral Reserve or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold

Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: mutting@kl.gold

Table 1. New Drill Holes – SMC and LSMC 1 Macassa Exploration 2020 Drill Hole



Zone



COLLARS - UTM NAD 83 Direction Core Interval Results Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip End Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au_GPT 53-3053** Amalgamated 569261 5331243 31 -64 305 253.5 255.8 2.3 68.2 53-3961 Amalgamated 568756 5331151 217 -78 320 NSV 53-3963A Amalgamated 568756 5331151 245 -75 314 NSV 53-4002 Amalgamated 568758 5331153 171 -51 259 NSV 53-4003 Amalgamated 568758 5331152 177 -42 229 NSV 53-4004 Amalgamated 568757 5331150 226 -46 198 NSV 53-4005 Amalgamated 568756 5331151 223 -74 290 NSV 53-4007 Amalgamated 568755 5331151 264 -54 259 NSV 53-4026 Amalgamated 568756 5331151 237 -66 207 NSV 53-4027 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 218 -71 220 157.3 159.7 2.4 14.4 53-4028 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 218 -64 189 NSV 53-4029A Amalgamated 568757 5331151 204 -71 220 NSV 53-4030 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 209 -69 207 159.1 161.1 2.0 3.2 Including 160.6 161.1 0.5 13.0 53-4030 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 209 -69 207 165.2 171.3 6.1 3.1 53-4031 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 206 -66 192 NSV 53-4032 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 210 -53 174 NSV 53-4033 Amalgamated 568758 5331151 195 -44 213 123.1 131.4 8.2 210.4 Including 124.1 127.7 3.7 463.0 53-4037 Amalgamated 568757 5331150 227 -43 183 NSV 53-4038 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 214 -53 198 NSV 53-4039 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 199 -70 229 150.8 152.9 2.0 12.9 Including 150.8 151.3 0.5 47.8 53-4040 Amalgamated 568757 5331150 181 -65 213 163.4 165.8 2.4 11.0 Including 163.4 164.0 0.6 34.5 53-4041 Amalgamated 568758 5331150 179 -56 229 76.8 78.8 2.0 52.9 Including 76.8 77.4 0.6 172.3 53-4042 Amalgamated 568757 5331150 173 -59 259 NSV Macassa Exploration 2020 Drill Hole



Zone



COLLARS - UTM NAD 83 Direction Core Interval Results Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip End Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au_GPT 53-4044 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 169 -53 244 167.9 53-4045 Amalgamated 568758 5331150 168 -47 229 117.0 119.0 2.0 35.4 Including 118.0 118.6 0.6 102.3 53-4046 Amalgamated 568758 5331150 167 -50 244 152.5 154.5 2.0 3.2 53-4066 Amalgamated 570026 5331723 27 -67 338 NSV 53-4092 Amalgamated 568756 5331151 264 -63 238 NSV 53-4093 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 186 -60 198 NSV 53-4094 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 180 -49 183 NSV 53-4095 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 180 -49 183 NSV 53-4096 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 165 -48 213 NSV 53-4097 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 163 -51 213 NSV 53-4098 Amalgamated 568757 5331151 165 -55 211 NSV 53-4126 Amalgamated 568900 5331233 269 0 216 127.1 129.1 2.0 3.2 53-4127 Amalgamated 568900 5331233 269 -14 274 NSV 56-737 Amalgamated 568729 5331340 202 -30 328 NSV 56-743 Amalgamated 568729 5331340 215 -38 335 NSV 56-744 Amalgamated 568729 5331340 207 -49 366 NSV 56-745 Amalgamated 568729 5331340 200 -37 335 NSV 56-747 Amalgamated 568730 5331340 187 -33 366 NSV 56-751A Amalgamated 568732 5331340 178 -28 412 NSV 56-752 Amalgamated 568730 5331341 180 -40 412 NSV 56-753 Amalgamated 568732 5331340 187 -26 381 NSV 56-754 Amalgamated 568733 5331342 183 -14 396 NSV 56-755 Amalgamated 568731 5331340 204 -29 305 NSV 56-756 Amalgamated 568732 5331340 195 -27 305 NSV 56-757 Amalgamated 568729 5331340 190 -38 351 NSV 56-759 Amalgamated 568731 5331340 203 4 335 NSV 56-760 Amalgamated 568732 5331340 199 -3 335 NSV 56-761 Amalgamated 568731 5331340 196 3 351 NSV 56-762 Amalgamated 568729 5331340 192 8 351 NSV 56-763 Amalgamated 568732 5331340 189 3 351 NSV 56-765 Amalgamated 568729 5331340 186 8 380 NSV 56-766 Amalgamated 568732 5331340 183 2 381 NSV 56-767 Amalgamated 568732 5331340 180 8 396 NSV 56-769 Amalgamated 568728 5331341 204 -60 427 NSV 56-772 Amalgamated 568731 5331339 206 -23 290 243.8 246.9 3.0 4.0 56-773 Amalgamated 568731 5331339 208 -15 290 242.3 246.0 3.7 6.5 56-774 Amalgamated 568731 5331339 210 -19 290 243.1 252.7 9.6 4.8 Macassa Exploration 2020 Drill Hole



Zone



COLLARS - UTM NAD 83 Direction Core Interval Results Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip End Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au_GPT 56-775 Amalgamated 568728 5331341 212 -22 290 250.2 256.6 6.4 6.5 Including 251.2 252.4 1.2 17.1 56-776 Amalgamated 568731 5331339 213 -31 290 NSV 56-777 Amalgamated 568731 5331339 214 -18 290 244.1 253.0 9.0 8.3 Including 244.7 246.2 1.5 17.0 Including 252.4 253.0 0.7 23.1 56-778 Amalgamated 568731 5331339 219 -23 335 NSV 56-779 Amalgamated 568731 5331339 222 -21 290 243.5 245.5 2.0 5.0 56-779 Amalgamated 568731 5331339 222 -21 290 251.2 253.2 2.0 6.5 56-780A Amalgamated 568728 5331340 222 -32 305 NSV 56-781 Amalgamated 568728 5331340 223 -24 290 249.5 254.2 4.7 5.3 57-689* Amalgamated 569221 5331373 267 -40 277 94.5 97.5 3.0 164.8 57-703* Amalgamated 569221 5331374 273 -46 168 101.3 103.3 2.0 26.7 57-704* Amalgamated 569221 5331374 260 -44 152 79.2 82.6 3.3 429.1 57-878 Amalgamated 568934 5331173 25 -65 518 20.4 22.9 2.4 8.9 Including 20.4 21.0 0.5 30.0 57-879 Amalgamated 568935 5331174 11 -50 396 16.2 18.3 2.1 3.9 57-880 Amalgamated 568934 5331172 11 -60 488 16.5 18.7 2.3 4.8 57-892 Amalgamated 568936 5331174 45 -30 375 18.9 20.9 2.0 3.3 57-894 Amalgamated 568936 5331174 45 -63 517 21.0 23.1 2.1 3.1 57-895 Amalgamated 568936 5331174 52 -58 457 15.2 18.3 3.0 13.5 Including 15.2 16.2 0.9 30.9 57-896 Amalgamated 568936 5331174 56 -46 396 17.9 19.9 2.0 3.2 57-900 Amalgamated 568935 5331173 357 -52 503 8.4 10.4 2.0 48.2 Including 8.4 8.7 0.3 317.6 57-900 Amalgamated 568935 5331173 357 -52 503 16.5 19.2 2.7 5.0 Including 16.8 17.1 0.3 20.7 57-901 Amalgamated 568935 5331173 4 -58 488 11.0 13.0 2.0 3.2 Including 11.6 12.2 0.6 10.0 57-902 Amalgamated 568935 5331174 9 -54 503 21.3 23.6 2.2 3.0 57-902 Amalgamated 568935 5331174 9 -54 503 28.9 31.0 2.1 20.2 Including 29.6 30.4 0.7 56.9 53-4111 Lower SMC 568756 5331152 21 -62 366 NSV 53-4112 Lower SMC 568756 5331153 25 -58 351 NSV 53-4113 Lower SMC 568756 5331153 29 -54 348 285.4 287.5 2.0 3.9 53-4114 Lower SMC 568755 5331153 31 -48 335 264.0 266.0 2.0 33.3 Including 264.5 264.9 0.4 177.6 53-4115 Lower SMC 568755 5331153 24 -45 320 264.6 266.6 2.0 4.7 Macassa Exploration 2020 Drill Hole



Zone



COLLARS - UTM NAD 83 Direction Core Interval Results Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip End Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au_GPT 53-4116A Lower SMC 568755 5331153 21 -41 381 229.5 231.5 2.0 22.0 Including 230.0 230.3 0.3 121.9 53-4116A Lower SMC 568755 5331153 21 -41 381 248.4 250.4 2.0 34.1 Including 249.0 249.6 0.6 110.6 53-4116A Lower SMC 568755 5331153 21 -41 381 259.2 261.2 2.0 20.2 Including 259.8 260.3 0.5 83.9 53-4117A Lower SMC 568756 5331152 33 -65 384 NSV 53-4118 Lower SMC 568753 5331154 34 -43 363 255.4 257.5 2.1 24.6 53-4119 Lower SMC 568756 5331152 46 -64 396 NSV 53-4120 Lower SMC 568753 5331154 41 -47 363 288.2 290.3 2.0 31.8 Including 288.9 289.3 0.4 146.9 53-4121A Lower SMC 568753 5331154 42 -42 351 282.7 284.7 2.0 14.8 Including 283.3 284.2 0.9 31.9 53-4122 Lower SMC 568753 5331154 51 -60 412 326.4 328.7 2.2 43.7 Including 327.1 327.4 0.3 229.2 53-4123 Lower SMC 568753 5331154 50 -54 409 320.6 323.1 2.4 42.6 Including 321.6 321.9 0.3 142.8 53-4160 Lower SMC 568756 5331152 22 -54 354 261.5 263.5 2.0 10.6 Including 263.2 263.5 0.3 56.4 53-4160 Lower SMC 295.4 298.4 3.0 19.6 53-4161A Lower SMC 568756 5331152 22 -49 341 270.6 272.6 2.0 3.9 Including 271.3 272.2 0.9 7.6 53-4162 Lower SMC 568755 5331153 30 -50 344 279.2 282.4 3.2 19.3 Including 279.2 279.5 0.3 121.5 Including 281.9 282.4 0.5 53.4 53-4162 Lower SMC 568755 5331153 30 -50 344 331.6 333.6 2.0 22.8 Including 332.5 333.5 0.9 50.1 53-4164 Lower SMC 568755 5331153 24 -43 323 NSV 57-745 Lower SMC 568933 5331172 349 -35 412 NSV 57-752 Lower SMC 568935 5331173 17 -62 472 NSV 57-779 Lower SMC 568936 5331173 357 -59 460 453.2 455.2 2.0 16.5 Including 453.2 454.1 0.8 40.2 57-879 Lower SMC 568935 5331174 11 -50 396 340.2 342.4 2.2 58.9 Including 340.2 341.4 1.2 97.8 57-880 Lower SMC 568934 5331172 11 -60 488 410.3 412.5 2.2 48.5 Including 411.8 412.5 0.7 152.8 57-781 Lower SMC 568934 5331172 358 -67 488 NSV 57-790 Lower SMC 568933 5331172 347 -42 427 NSV 57-794 Lower SMC 568933 5331173 1 -40 427 NSV Macassa Exploration 2020 Drill Hole



Zone



COLLARS - UTM NAD 83 Direction Core Interval Results Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip End Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au_GPT 57-795 Lower SMC 568933 5331173 6 -45 412 NSV 57-805 Lower SMC 568933 5331172 357 -55 396 NSV 57-808A Lower SMC 568934 5331173 18 -52 396 NSV 57-840 Lower SMC 568934 5331172 5 -64 472 NSV 57-841 Lower SMC 568934 5331172 5 -62 457 NSV 57-842 Lower SMC 568934 5331172 13 -66 488 NSV 57-877 Lower SMC 568933 5331172 25 -62 457 NSV 57-878 Lower SMC 568934 5331173 25 -65 518 NSV 57-894 Lower SMC 568936 5331174 45 -63 517 NSV 57-895 Lower SMC 568936 5331174 52 -58 457 NSV 57-900 Lower SMC 568935 5331173 357 -52 503 368.8 372.5 3.7 3.9 57-901 Lower SMC 568935 5331173 3 -60 488 425.9 427.9 2.0 28.5 Including 426.7 427.3 0.6 88.3 57-902 Lower SMC 568935 5331174 9 -54 503 364.3 366.4 2.0 20.7 Including 364.8 365.1 0.3 109.6 57-903 Lower SMC 568935 5331173 12 -61 488 412.7 415.1 2.4 103.3 Including 412.7 413.0 0.3 168.3 Including 413.9 414.2 0.3 542.0 57-904 Lower SMC 568935 5331173 17 -66 503 456.5 458.5 2.0 15.8 Including 458.1 458.4 0.3 65.7 57-905 Lower SMC 568936 5331173 25 -64 503 17.2 19.4 2.2 4.0 Including 17.2 17.5 0.3 11.4 57-906 Lower SMC 568935 5331174 25 -61 472 413.5 415.5 2.0 14.6 Including 413.5 414.6 1.1 27.2 57-907 Lower SMC 568935 5331173 28 -63 488 NSV 57-946 Lower SMC 568935 5331173 23 -65 521 428.5 430.7 2.1 6.0 Including 428.5 428.9 0.3 21.9 57-947 Lower SMC 568936 5331173 35 -68 536 449.0 451.0 2.0 8.1 57-947 Lower SMC 568936 5331173 454.8 456.9 2.1 22.4 Including 454.8 455.1 0.3 148.6 57-948 Lower SMC 568936 5331173 39 -64 503 450.3 452.5 2.2 34.6 Including 450.6 451.0 0.3 182.2 57-975 Lower SMC 568936 5331173 26 -61 457 394.1 398.4 4.3 49.5 Including 394.1 395.3 1.2 164.9 57-976 Lower SMC 568936 5331174 35 -61 457 405.9 408.0 2.1 38.0 Including 406.2 406.5 0.3 199.7 Macassa Exploration 2020 Drill Hole



Zone



COLLARS - UTM NAD 83 Direction Core Interval Results Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip End Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au_GPT 57-976 Lower SMC 568936 5331174 35 -61 457 431.2 433.2 2.0 41.2 Including 431.7 432.3 0.6 135.5 57-977 Lower SMC 568935 5331174 35 -58 427 358.6 360.6 2.0 3.1 Including 359.1 359.4 0.3 17.1 57-992 SMC 569271 5331688 248 -16 427 365.5 379.9 14.5 253.7 Including 368.5 369.1 0.6 1,572.9 Including 371.6 372.2 0.6 1,265.1 Including 374.1 374.4 0.3 1,313.5 57-689** SMC 569221 5331373 267 -40 277 67.5 69.5 2.0 100.1 57-703** SMC 569221 5331374 273 -46 168 45.5 49.1 3.6 37.7 57-704** SMC 569221 5331374 260 -44 152 70.5 74.6 4.1 101.1

Notes:

True widths are not known at this time.





* Previously reported Intercept

**Previously unreported Intercept

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bd9300f-4e22-45aa-b4a9-d8cc78723c49

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75ee8797-407b-42c6-817b-2e54258374b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e890c539-0210-4c56-8b16-2f0c53e4648c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02ac5889-fe46-4c5b-9b7c-a76874af6d2d