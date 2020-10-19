Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CHB, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CHB market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The CHB market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, CHB market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted CHB market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current CHB treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Treatment



Currently, treatment strategies for CHB mainly include Antiviral medications. To this date, several drugs have been approved by the US FDA for the treatment of CHB: interferon-alpha and pegylated interferon-alpha, nucleoside analogs (NA) and nucleotide analog prodrugs. Oral antiviral medications include Tenofovir disoproxil (Viread), Tenofovir alafenamide (Vemlidy), Entecavir (Baraclude), Telbivudine (Tyzeka or Sebivo), Adefovir Dipivoxil (Hepsera), and Lamivudine (Epivir-HBV, Zeffix, or Heptodin).



The aforementioned therapies help to fight the virus and slow its ability to damage the liver. Although NAs are well tolerated and exhibit an early and potent antiviral effect, however the selection of resistant mutants and nephrotoxicity during long-term therapy limit their use.



The therapies that are approved for the treatment of CHB are Tenofovir disoproxil (Viread), Tenofovir alafenamide (Vemlidy), Entecavir (Baraclude), Telbivudine (Tyzeka or Sebivo), Adefovir Dipivoxil (Hepsera), and Lamivudine (Epivir-HBV, Zeffix, or Heptodin), among others.



CHB Epidemiology



The CHB epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current CHB patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of CHB was 5,797,240 cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted CHB epidemiology segmented as [Total Prevalent Cases of CHB, Diagnosed cases of CHB, Gender-specific cases of CHB, Diagnosed cases of CHB by Age Distribution, Diagnosed cases of CHB by Impact on Liver, and Treated cases of CHB] scenario of CHB in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB)



3. SWOT Analysis of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB)



4. Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB): Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country



5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



6. Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (CHB): Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Acute and Chronic Hepatitis B Infection

6.1.2. Signs and Symptoms

6.1.3. Risk Factors and Causes

6.1.4. Transmission of Hepatitis B Virus

6.1.5. Pathophysiology

6.1.6. Stages of HBV Infection

6.1.7. Complications of Hepatitis B Virus Infection



7. Diagnosis of Hepatitis B Infection

7.1. Screening Tests for Hepatitis B Infection

7.2. Liver Related Blood Tests

7.3. Tests to Diagnose Hepatitis B Virus

7.3.1. Medical History and Physical exam

7.3.2. Imaging tests

7.3.3. MRI and CT Scans

7.4. Liver Biopsy for Hepatitis B Virus

7.5. Diagnostic Guidelines of Hepatitis B Infection

7.5.1. World Health Organization (WHO) Diagnostic Guidelines

7.5.2. American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Diagnostic Guidelines

7.5.3. European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Diagnostic Guidelines

7.6. Prevention of Hepatitis B Infection



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM



9. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

9.1. Total Prevalent Cases of CHB in the 7MM

9.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CHB in the 7MM

9.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHB in the 7MM

9.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHB in the 7MM

9.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHB by Impact on Liver in the 7MM

9.6. Treated cases of CHB in the 7MM



10. The United States Epidemiology



11. EU-5 Epidemiology



12. Japan Epidemiology



13. Current Treatment Practices

13.1. Treatment Algorithm

13.2. Treatment Guidelines

13.2.1. AASLD 2018 Practice Guidelines for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis

13.2.2. European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2017 Clinical Practice Guidelines for Hepatitis

13.2.3. Hepatitis B management: Guidance for the Primary Care Provider

13.2.4. World Health Organization Guidelines for the management and treatment of CHB

13.2.5. Japan Society of Hepatology for the Management of Hepatitis B Virus Infection (2014)



14. Unmet Needs



15. Patient Journey of HBV



16. Key Endpoints in HBV Clinical Trials



17. Marketed Therapies

17.1. Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide): Gilead Sciences



18. Emerging Therapies

18.1. GSK3228836 (IONIS-HBVRx): GlaxoSmithKline/Ionis Pharma

18.2. GSK3389404 (IONIS-HBV-LRX): GlaxoSmithKline /Ionis Pharmaceuticals

18.3. ABI-H2158: Assembly Biosciences

18.4. Vebicorvir (VBR, or ABI-H0731): Assembly Biosciences

18.5. JNJ-56136379 (JNJ-6379): Janssen Sciences Ireland

18.6. Sci-B-Vac: VBI Vaccines

18.7. Vesatolimod (GS-9620): Gilead Sciences

18.8. GS-9688 (Selgantolimod): Gilead Sciences

18.9. RG7854 and RG7907 combination: Roche

18.10. JNJ-73763989 and/or JNJ-56136379: Janssen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

18.11. Cemiplimab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Companies Mentioned



VBI Vaccines

Gilead Sciences

Roche

Janssen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline/Ionis Pharma

Assembly Biosciences

