PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, has been awarded by three-year managed service contract for cellular backhaul by Southern Linc, a fully owned subsidiary of Southern Company. Gilat met Southern Linc’s requirements of enabling embedded accelerated MPLS traffic, coupled with cellular 4G with GTP acceleration, a major technological innovation in satellite transmission.



The agreement will enable Southern Linc to use satellite transmission for backhaul services when established networks are unavailable. Gilat satellite installations will be used to extend cellular coverage for voice and high-speed data services in remote and terrestrially challenged areas and in areas affected by severe weather. Gilat will also provide backup for terrestrial aggregation sites and an underlining level of monitoring and support for Southern Linc’s large-scale LTE network.

Gilat services met Southern Linc’s challenge to provide high reliability with very strict requirements, including MPLS support. Gilat services will provide transparent and simplified accelerated backhauling over satellite and enterprise and 4G cellular traffic over MPLS. These services, coupled with Gilat's patented GTP acceleration technology are delivered with Gilat's SkyEdge II-c platform.

"We are happy to award the managed service cellular backhaul over satellite contract to Gilat, who was really the only vendor that could meet Southern Linc’s demanding requirements," said Southern Linc Director of Engineering Alan McIntyre. "Gilat services can help us improve service reliability and coverage particularly in more remote areas, and they will be a great support in times of emergency for our fleet of deployable network assets."

"Gilat is honored to have been selected by Southern Linc for the managed service 4G CBH project and is proud to have been the sole vendor to meet their stringent requirements," said Gilat Global Broadband Networks Vice President Michal Aharonov. "This achievement further validates Gilat’s proven technological superiority and testifies to our industry leadership in cellular backhaul."

About Southern Linc

Southern Linc is a wireless communications company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Company. Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers with clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy. Southern Linc delivers highly reliable, highly secure wireless voice and data services via the CriticalLinc™ 4G LTE Advanced network to Southern Company electric utilities as well as to a wide range of businesses and public sector agencies across Alabama, Georgia, southeastern Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle. The CriticalLinc network provides over-the-air encryption from devices to towers and supports encryption from towers to the network’s core data centers. This mission-critical network design conveys a highly reliable suite of LTE services that will support the most critical business processes.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

