ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 19 OCTOBER 2020 at 2.15 p.m. EEST

Orion's statutory co-operation negotiations completed regarding the Research & Development function



Orion announced on 10 September 2020 that it is planning to change and refocus the strategy of its R&D function. The co-operation negotiations in Finland related to these changes have been completed. As a result of the negotiations, 13 persons will be given a notice.

The changes and renewal of the Orion Research and Development organisation are intended to strengthen the company's R&D portfolio and speed up the progress of research projects. The co-operation negotiations concerning its R&D function (over 500 employees) in Finland - in Espoo, Turku and Kuopio have been completed. The negotiations concerned all members of staff in all personnel groups in R&D in Finland.

In addition to the lay-offs some employees will be transferred from the Researh and Development function to other roles at Orion Group as a part of the the reorganisation of operations.



As a result of the negotiations, 13 persons of the company's personnel will be given a notice. The lay-offs are planned to be implemented during 2020.

On 10 September 2020 Orion issued a negotiation proposal, as laid down in the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings, on the reorganisation of operations and possible personnel reductions. According to the original estimate, the negotiations could have led to cutting up to 25 jobs.



Contact person:



Terhi Ormio

Vice President, Communications, Orion Corporation

Tel. +358 50 966 4646

terhi.ormio@orion.fi



Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi/en



