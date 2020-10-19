Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 UV Water Treatment Equipment Market: United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the ultraviolet watertreatment equipment market forthe United States including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2026.

The United States ultraviolet (UV) water treatment equipment market for industrial and drinking water applications is competitive, mature, and saturated. This study includes UV systems sold to both municipal and industrial facilities within the United States. Systems used to treat wastewater are excluded.



The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026. For the purpose of this research, a UV system is defined as a system that includes all the necessary equipment such as the lamp holder/rack, contact chamber, monitoring devices, any other equipment required for the process, and the initial set of UV lamps.



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the market. UV technology is a simple, non-chemical means to make communities safer. UV technology has various advantages such as ease of installation and less upkeep of changing lamps.



This report captures the following information:

Market size, growth rate, revenue forecasts (2019-2026)

Growth drivers and restraints

Market share analysis

Market trends

Quotes from key industry participants

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope

II. Methodology

III. UV Water Treatment Equipment Market: Executive Summary

a. Market Share by Region, U.S., 2019

b. Market drivers and restraints

c. U.S. Market Trends

d. Competitive Factors

IV. UV Water Treatment Equipment Market: Drivers and Impact

V. UV Water Treatment Equipment Market: Restraints and Impact

VI. UV Water Treatment Equipment Market: Trends

a. Impact of COVID-19

b. Products trends

c. Distribution Trends

VII. UV Water Treatment Equipment Market - Market Strategies

a. Acquisitions and Collaborations

b. Client Engagement

c. After Sales Services and Maintenance

VIII. UV Water Treatment Equipment Market: Technology Trends

a. Technology Trends

b. Internet of Things

c. Digitalization

IX. United States Market Data

a. Revenue Forecast, Total, 2019-2026

b. Revenue Forecast, Municipal, 2019-2016

c. Revenue Forecast, Industrial, 2019-2026

d. Market Share by Revenue, 2019

e. Market Share by End User, 2019

f. Market Share by Industry, 2019

g. Market Share by Lamps, 2019

X. Company Profiles

a. Trojan Technologies (Danaher Corporation)

b. Xylem Inc.

c. Calgon Carbon Corporation

Companies Mentioned

Aquisense Technologies

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies

Suez

Trojan Technologies (Danaher Corporation)

Xylem Wedeco

