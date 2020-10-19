TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to report further results from the summer 2020 regional exploration program on its 100%-owned Troilus Project, located northeast of Chibougamau, Quebec, including the highest insitu gold grades recovered to date within the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Earlier this year, Troilus increased its land position by more than 90,000 ha, becoming the largest claim holder within this highly prospective greenstone belt (see press releases dated April 28, July 21 and October 8, 2020). The exploration program focused on generating high-priority targets within this extensive land package. Results reported herein were obtained from our newly defined Testard target (see Figure 1), located approximately 10 kilometres south of the main mineral resource area (Zones Z87, Z87 South, J Zone and Southwest) and mine site.



Highlights from the Testard Zone:

203 g/t (6.53oz/t) gold, 2,440 g/t (78.45 oz/t) silver and 4.37% copper from outcrop (Sample Y939452).

Additional Testard outcrop samples: 54.2 g/t gold (Sample Y939451) 34.9 g/t gold (Sample Y939441) 13.55 g/t gold (Sample Y939446) 8.44 g/t gold (Sample Y939444) 8.25 g/t gold (Sample Y939445) 2.35 g/t gold (Sample Y346903) As well as 31.5 g/t and 13.4 g/t silver (Samples Y346903 and Y346902)

Mineralization occurs within a 35-45 metre wide zone of brittle deformation and quartz vein swarms, hosted within a broad, undelineated intrusive tonalite package.

Similar Testard mineralization has been traced in outcrop on Troilus ground up to 400 metres from the main showing.

The silica flooding and brittle features that host gold bearing sulphides at Testard have the same characteristics as the Troilus mine and the newly discovered Southwest Zone.

Results from 35 surface samples obtained in the vicinity of the Testard showing are still pending. Extensive mechanical clearing has been completed and channel samples were taken with further results pending.



“We are thrilled with the latest insitu results including, the highest grade gold occurrence on our property to date and the highest ever reported in outcrop within the Frotêt-Evans Belt, located only 10 kilometres from our resource and mine site,” said Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus. “What’s particularly exciting about these results is that the geological characteristics of the Testard Zone and host rock are not only the same as our main mineral resource zones, including the newest Southwest Zone discovered earlier this year, but also hold many geological similarities to the recently announced Beyan Gold Zone Discovery (see press release dated September 30, 2020) and the Goldfield Boulder Zone discovery (see press release dated October 8, 2020), located 8 kilometres and 36 kilometres away from the Troilus mine site. To date, gold bearing outcrops displaying the same geological features as these positive Testard results have already been traced over a strike length of 400 metres and we look forward to pending results and further planned work to better define this zone. Results from our regional exploration program continue to validate our revised geologic model and exploration approach. The scale and range of the gold-bearing system at Troilus is very exciting, and continues to strengthen our confidence in the district potential of our project.”

During the initial work program, which included outcrop stripping, bedrock mapping and boulder tracing, Troilus’ exploration team identified several mineralized outcrops on the main Testard Block, assaying up to 203 g/t gold with the best results highlighted in Table 1 below. The Testard showing is characterized by quartz veining in a distinct brittle shear zone, cross cutting a large, spatially undefined tonalite, over a distance of 30 metres (see Figure 2). Chalcopyrite is associated locally with veining. Locally the tonalite is strongly deformed and altered.

The Testard area is almost entirely till covered with limited outcrop exposure, however local stripping completed to date has traced similar Testard mineralization in outcrop up to 400 metres from the main showing. In light of these positive results, Troilus will be prioritizing additional work at Testard including further clearing, ground geophysics and prospecting through the conclusion of the fall season.

Figure 1 – Troilus Property, Regional Geology and Location of the Testard Zone

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4641213-245b-42b0-bbca-247a85cf7ab2

Figure 2 – Ground and Aerial Photos of the Testard Zone

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/611c0acb-f5a3-4c19-98f9-5ab8cd6d763d

The Troilus property remains underexplored and highly prospective as evidenced by the two recent gold discoveries, Beyan and Goldfield Boulder zones, as well as the continued regional success at Testard. Initial field exploration work undertaken this summer across the +107,000 hectare Troilus property is currently being compiled to identify new prospective targets. Further assays are pending and will be updated in due course.

Table 1 – Testard Zone Initial Surface Sample Results

Sample Type Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Y939452 Outcrop 203.00 2440.00 4.37 Y939451 Outcrop 54.20 n/a 2.82 Y939441 Outcrop 34.90 n/a 0.02 Y939446 Outcrop 13.55 n/a 0.01 Y939444 Outcrop 8.44 n/a 0.03 Y939445 Outcrop 8.25 n/a 0.00 Y346903 Block 2.35 31.50 0.06 Y346902 Block 0.73 13.40 0.02

Quality Assurance and Control

All outcrop samples were collected by hand and were located by hand-held GPS, bagged and sealed, and sent for assaying at ALS Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits. Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish. In addition to gold, ALS carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.

Qualified Person



All technical and scientific information, in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Bertrand Brassard, M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Brassard is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 107,326 hectare Troilus property is located within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

