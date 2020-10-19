Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market for Analytical Instruments in the Chemical and Petrochemical Industries, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the study also includes fuel and plastic fabrication industries.

Some primary applications in this market include (and are not limited to) polymer recycling, analysis of trace elements in fertilizers, characterization of perfume fragrances, analysis of common preservatives in cosmetic products, and corrosion mitigation of plant to prevent downtime.



The analytical instrumentation for the chemicals and petrochemicals market includes companies that use analyzers and other tools for:

Producing and processing of base chemicals, intermediate chemicals, and fine chemicals;

Refining and producing petroleum-based chemical products (such as petroleum jelly, motor oil, diesel, lubricants, and kerosene) consumer products as well as specialty end products.

Below are some of the findings which were made about the market during the study:

The production of shale gas has positively impacted the production of petrochemicals, as it relies on affordable fuel, such as shale gas, rather than other limited fuels.

North America will experience stable growth in both the chemical and petrochemical industries in the coming years.

While the Middle East and China are expected to flourish in the chemical segment, developing regions such as Brazil and South Africa will witness a setback in the chemical segment.

China's chemical market has been contributing to half of the growth of the global chemicals market since the 2000s. The increase in economic turbulence can be related to both China's economic slowdown and the impact of the trade relations between the United States and China.

Both aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons, which are significant types of hydrocarbons, are expected to grow in demand, as they can be found in everyday products.

The shift in demand from laboratory to process industry will be favorable to the chemical and petrochemical industries.

Safety and emission monitoring analyzers will witness strong demand in the coming years.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

When will the global economy recover after COVID-19? Which sectors will be impacted the most?

What kind of analytical instrumentation will be in high demand?

What are the key customer requirements being addressed?

What are the different scenarios that the market might face after the impact of COVID-19?

Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts and Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

SWOT Analysis

Product Analysis

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Growth of Chemical and Petrochemical Industry in the United States

Growth Opportunity 2 - Emission Monitoring Application

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Chemical Segment Analysis

Chemical Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Subsegment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Petrochemical Segment Analysis

Petrochemical Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Subsegment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Additional Sources of Information on Study Topic

List of Companies in "Others"

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xdyh2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900