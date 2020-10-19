Durham, North Carolina, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) is pleased to announce that 15 members have been chosen to make up the second cohort of the ASE Leadership Academy. This cohort will spend 19 months in training to increase their knowledge and develop skill sets that will help them be successful leaders throughout their careers. The concept for the program, which debuted in 2018, is to create a process to mentor and train future leaders, ultimately creating a pipeline of emerging leaders with specific talents that would be helpful for ASE's committees and Board of Directors, as well as serving in their own respective institutions or in other organizational leadership roles. ASE is committed to the professional growth of its members and a dynamic volunteer leadership team. The Leadership Academy brings together both of these goals.

The Leadership Academy program is composed of didactics, experiential learning, self-directed online learning, peer-to-peer learning, and access to ASE senior advisors. At completion of the program, successful candidates are eligible to serve a term on the ASE Board of Directors, helping to bring new perspectives to the Society.

After the graduation of the first cohort, ASE’s open nomination process was conducted garnering a large number of submissions. The second cohort of 15 ASE members, representing all areas of ASE membership, were selected from a pool of nearly 50 highly qualified and talented applicants.

Program Director of the ASE Leadership Academy Neil Weissman, MD, FASE, Chief Scientific Officer at Medstar Health, Washington, D.C. said, “After a very competitive selection process, we are thrilled to have another stellar group of physicians and sonographers dedicated to advancing their careers and the field of cardiovascular ultrasound. The first cohort of the Leadership Academy set the bar very high. We are very proud of their accomplishments and their ongoing commitment to ASE. This second cohort is also a very diverse group, with talents and interests that connect the membership of ASE today to the potential areas of growth for tomorrow. I could not be more excited to get started!”

The 2020-2022 ASE Leadership Academy class includes:

Daniel Bourque, MS, RCS, FASE, Orlando Regional Medical Center, Lakeland, FL Sujatha Buddhe, MD, FASE, Seattle Children's Hospital, Seattle, WA Patrick Collier, MD, PhD, FASE, FESC, FACC, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH David Dudzinski, MD, FASE, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA Abimbola Faloye, MD, FASE, FASA, Emory Healthcare, Atlanta, GA Daniel Forsha, MD, MCS, FASE, Children's Mercy Kansas City, Kansas City, MO Madeline Jankowski, BS, RDCS, FASE, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL Noreen Kelly, MD, MBA, FASE, Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute, Charlotte, NC Juan Lopez-Mattei, MD, FASE, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX Marcelo Miglioranza, MD, PhD, FASE, Instituto de Cardiologia do Rio Grande do Sul - ICFUC, Porto Alegre-RS, Brazil Matthew Parker, MD, FASE, UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worchester, MA Nina Rashedi, MD, FASE, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN Richard Sheu, MD, FASE, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA Matthew Vorsanger, MD, FACC, RPVI, FASE, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY Melissa Wasserman, RDCS, RCCS, FASE, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

