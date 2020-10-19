LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lorne Laboratories Limited.



Based in the United Kingdom, Lorne Laboratories is a specialty manufacturer of blood grouping reagents and diagnostic test kits for use in medical procedures, and a distributor of related laboratory equipment, enzymes, and biochemicals to supplement their main product lines. Lorne’s catalogue services governments, blood transfusion professionals, and hospital laboratories in over 100 countries, and they are an established critical partner of the UK’s National Health Service.

“Blood typing is critical to the medical field, ensuring the safety of recipients during blood transfusions,” said Dr. Mike Brownleader. “Calibre Scientific has made the support of COVID research efforts a priority on a global scale. With more of our partners sharing an interest in the clinical and medical segments of life science we believe Lorne’s specialization in blood grouping reagents will be a key addition to our growing core diagnostics catalogue.”

“Lorne has always endeavoured to—and succeeded in—providing the highest quality blood grouping reagents that comply with all necessary regulatory requirements. We’re excited to join forces with a premier life sciences company in Calibre Scientific to expand our reach and offerings,” stated Eddy Velthuis, Chief Technical Officer at Lorne Labs.

Ben Travis, CEO of Calibre Scientific, had this to say about the acquisition: “World-class quality and customer satisfaction have established Lorne as a reliable partner to their customers and the medical community at large. These same principles are at the core of our business. With the addition of Lorne, we will bolster our diagnostics division and expand our expertise. It is our aspiration to uphold Lorne’s high standards and lift them even higher as we incorporate them into our global team.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial and biopharmaceutical communities. The Company is committed to pushing the boundaries of science and innovation through internal expertise combined with strategic acquisitions that help deliver a differentiated and comprehensive set of products, services and support to our customers. Calibre Scientific represents a portfolio of niche life science companies, across various key verticals, that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends into over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to grow across a wide array of verticals and geographies, further diversifying its product offering and global footprint to laboratories around the world.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.