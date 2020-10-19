TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC Markets: FCIT), the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.



September 30, 2020, YTD earnings were the highest on record after the third quarter produced the strongest quarterly earnings performance in company history. During the third quarter, assets, deposits, and loans grew to record levels largely due to loans made under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and related depository accounts established with new PPP loan customers. Net income in the third quarter was $1,337,000.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights (compared to third quarter 2019)

Net earnings growth of 71%;

Asset growth of 36%;

Loan growth of 37%;

Deposit growth of 37%;

Return on equity growth of 55%;

Earnings per share growth of 68%.

Nine Months YTD 2020 Highlights (compared to nine months YTD 2019)

Net earnings growth of 24%;

Earnings per share growth of 23%;

Book value per share growth of 10%.



Net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $3,462,000, or $1.70 per share, compared to the net income of $2,787,000, or $1.38 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Book value per share at September 30, 2020, was $19.99, an increase of 10% over the $18.12 book value per share at September 30, 2019. A $0.40 special cash dividend per share of Common, Class A Preferred, and Class B Preferred was paid on March 4, 2020.

Total assets were $566 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $149 million, or 36% from $417 million at September 30, 2019.

Total loans grew to $440 million at September 30, 2020, an increase $119 million, or 37% from $321 million at September 30, 2019, primarily due to loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Total deposits for September 30, 2020, were $469 million, an increase of $127 million, or 37% over 2019, primarily due to deposits made in connection with the Paycheck Protection Program. Demand deposit balances represented 51% of 2020 total deposits.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for “well-capitalized” status and has elected to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio framework.

"As we close out the third quarter, we are proud of the way our bankers stepped in as the economy’s first responders for over one thousand Bay area businesses and families. You are now seeing their spirited performance play out more in our salutary financial results too. We will continue championing our community as we aim to finish 2020 strong," said John Barrett, President and CEO of First Citrus Bank.

Comparative Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Assets 9 / 3 0 / 20 20 9 / 30 / 201 9 Percent

Change Cash and Due From Banks $110,747 78,569 41% Investment Securities & Fed Funds Sold 743 2,068 (64%) Total Loans 440,462 320,912 37% Allowance for Loan Losses (2,585) (2,499) (3%) Net Loans 437,877 318,413 38% Premises and Equipment, Net 7,520 7,660 (2%) Cash Surrender Value of Bank-Owned Life Insurance 6,885 6,690 3% Other Assets 1,919 3,478 (45%) Total Assets $565,691 416,878 36% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Demand Deposits 242,032 126,708 91% Money-Market Deposits 155,538 118,326 31% Time and Savings Deposits 71,500 97,123 (26%) Total Deposits $469,070 342,157 37% FHLB Advances and Fed Funds Purchased 0 30,000 (100%) FRB Advances 45,240 0 Subordinated Debentures 6,993 4,942 42% Other Liabilities 3,516 2,945 19% Total Deposits and Liabilities 524,819 380,044 38% Shareholders' Equity 40,872 36,834 11% Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $565,691 416,878 36%





Comparative Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except per share data) Third Quarter Nine Months Ended

September 30 20 20 201 9 20 20 201 9 Interest Income $5,133 4,694 $14,335 14,050 Interest Expense 631 1,106 2,268 3,203 Net Interest Income 4,502 3,588 12,067 10,847 Provision for Loan Losses 300 72 484 119 Net Interest Income After Provision 4,202 3,516 11,583 10,728 Noninterest Income 484 344 1,505 1,111 Noninterest Expense 3,012 2,793 8,612 8,107 Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,674 1,067 4,476 3,732 Income Taxes 337 286 1,014 945 Net Earnings $1,337 781 $3,462 2,787 Earnings Per Share Basic $0.65 0.39 $1.70 1.38 Earnings Per Share Diluted $0.63 0.37 $1.64 1.34 Book Value Per Share at End of Period $19.99 18.12 $19.99 18.12 Shares Outstanding 2,044,574 2,032,716 2,044,574 2,032,716 Dividends - - $0.40 $0.25

About First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc.

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc., is a Florida corporation and the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, a Florida commercial bank. First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and was ranked as the third best-performing regional bank stock in the Southeastern United States over the past three years by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Stock trades on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol "FCIT."

About First Citrus Bank

First Citrus Bank, a $567 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa. It was selected as the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year and ranked as one of the Top 100 Community Banks in 2020 by American Banker. Ranked as one of the Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine Independent Banker, it serves businesses and individuals through a range of tailored financial solutions. Specializing in retail and commercial banking services, First Citrus Bank has five locations throughout Tampa Bay.

First Citrus Bank enhances vibrancy throughout Tampa Bay by helping families become more financially secure and businesses economically successful. For additional information, please visit http://www.firstcitrus.com.

Information in this release relating to the company's future prospects, which are forward-looking statements, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the following: (1) operating, legal and regulatory risks, such as continued levels of loan quality and origination volume, continued relationships with major customers and technological changes; (2) economic, political and competitive forces affecting our banking business, such as changes in economic conditions, especially in our market area, interest rate fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures within our market, personal and corporate bankruptcies, monetary policy and inflation; (3) our ability to grow internally or through acquisitions; and (4) the risk that management's analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words, such as "expects,” "believe,” "will,” "intends,” "will be" or "would." First Citrus Bancorporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information in this announcement, except as required under applicable law.

