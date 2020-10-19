EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q20 net income of $77.9 million, diluted EPS of $0.47.

Adjusted1 net income of $76.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.



CEO COMMENTARY:

“Our excellent 3rd quarter results are not only a testament to our ONB Way strategy and the overall strength of our organization, they are an indicator of the strength and resiliency of the clients and communities we serve,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “More specifically, our quarterly success was driven by very strong commercial production throughout the franchise and outstanding credit metrics that actually resulted in net recoveries.”

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

• Net income of $77.9 million • Earnings per diluted share of $0.47 Net interest

• Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $149.0 million compared to $149.0 million • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis of 3.03% compared to 3.14% Operating

• Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $93.5 million • Adjusted PPNR1 of $94.6 million, up 3.4% over third quarter of 2019 • Noninterest expense of $120.2 million • Adjusted noninterest expense1 of $114.2 million • Efficiency ratio1 of 55.93% • Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 53.06%, a 73 basis point improvement

• End-of-period total loans3 of $13,977.6 million compared to $13,738.2 million ◦ Commercial real estate loans grew $298.2 million • Third-quarter total commercial production, excluding PPP loans, of $977.8 million • Provision for credit losses of $0.0 million • September 30 pipeline of $2.9 billion • Net recoveries of $3.0 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million • Non-performing loans of 1.15% of total loans compared to 1.04% Return

• Return on average common equity of 10.79% • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 17.88% • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 17.54% • No shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter Notable

• $2.9 million in ONB Way charges • $3.1 million in tax credit amortization

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported third quarter 2020 net income of $77.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.

Included in the third quarter were pre-tax charges of $2.9 million for the ONB Way. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $76.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

LOANS

Strong commercial production drove total loan balances higher.

Period-end total loans were $13,977.6 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $239.4 million when compared to the $13,738.2 million at June 30, 2020.

Commercial real estate loans increased $298.2 million to $5,701.5 million, or 22.1% annualized growth.

Commercial and industrial loans decreased $42.9 million to $4,264.6 million.

Consumer loans decreased $14.4 million to $1,661.1 million and residential mortgage loans increased $36.0 million to $2,265.3 million.

Total commercial loan production in the third quarter, excluding $20 million in PPP loan production, was $977.8 million; period-end pipeline totaled $2.9 billion.

Average total loans in the third quarter were $13,849.0 million, an increase of $398.9 million from the second quarter of 2020.

DEPOSITS

A low-cost core deposit franchise continues to be one of Old National’s strengths.

Period-end total deposits were $16,506.5 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $187.1 million when compared to the $16,319.4 million at June 30, 2020.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to $5,463.0 million at September 30, 2020 from $5,217.7 million at June 30, 2020.

On average, total deposits in the third quarter were $16,436.8 million, compared to $15,652.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.



NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income unchanged while net interest margin is lower as decline in asset yields outpaces decline in deposit and funding costs.

Net interest income remained unchanged at $145.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 11 basis points to 3.03% compared to 3.14% in the second quarter of 2020.

PPP interest and net fees combined to have a positive impact of $8.8 million to net interest income in the third quarter while having a net neutral impact to the interest margin.

Accretion income was $5.4 million, or 11 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $5.8 million, or 12 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, accretion income was 2.6% of adjusted total revenue.

Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $1.0 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.6 million, or 1 basis point of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2020.

The cost of total deposits declined 4 basis points to 0.13% in the third quarter of 2020 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 6 basis points to 0.19%.

CREDIT QUALITY

Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.



Old National recorded no provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $22.5 million in the second quarter.

Net recoveries in the third quarter were $3.0 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million in the second quarter.

30-89 day delinquencies were 0.20% at the end of the third quarter.

Non-performing loans increased as a percentage of total loans to 1.15%.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of September 30, 2020, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $56.0 million.

The allowance for credit losses was $131.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans at September 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased due to a rebound in deposit service charges and continued strength in mortgage banking revenue.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $64.7 million, an increase of $6.3 million from the second quarter of 2020.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.1 million and mortgage banking revenue increased $0.8 million when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Gains on sales of debt securities increased $4.4 million when compared to the second quarter of 2020.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Third quarter results demonstrate benefit of The ONB Way, helping drive positive operating leverage1.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $120.2 million and included $2.9 million in ONB Way charges and $3.1 million in tax credit amortization.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter was $114.2 million, compared to the $115.0 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020.

The third quarter efficiency ratio was 55.93%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 53.06%.

Adjusted operating leverage1 was +298 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

INCOME TAXES

On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the third quarter was $15.6 million, resulting in a 16.6% FTE tax rate.

Income tax expense included $3.7 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital ratios remain strong.

At the end of the third quarter, total risk-based capital was 13.10% and regulatory tier 1 capital was 12.10%.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.58% at the end of the third quarter compared to 8.45% in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the third quarter.

A low loan to deposit ratio of 84.7%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 3Q20 Adjustments4 Adjusted 3Q20 Total Revenues (FTE) $ 213.7 $ (4.9 ) $ 208.8 Less: Provision for Credit Losses — — — Less: Noninterest Expenses (120.2 ) 2.9 (117.3 ) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 93.5 $ (2.0 ) $ 91.5 Income Taxes (15.6 ) 0.5 (15.1 ) Net Income $ 77.9 $ (1.5 ) $ 76.4 Average Shares Outstanding 165,419 — 165,419 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.47 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.46

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 Net Interest Income $ 145.6 $ 145.6 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.4 3.4 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 149.0 $ 149.0 Average Earning Assets $ 19,654.3 $ 19,007.7 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.03 % 3.14 % ($ in millions) 3Q20 3Q19 Net Interest Income $ 145.6 $ 153.1 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.4 3.2 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 149.0 $ 156.3 Add: Total Noninterest Income 64.7 53.9 Less: Noninterest Expense 120.2 122.6 Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 93.5 $ 87.6 Less: Debt Securities Gains (4.9 ) (0.4 ) Add: ONB Way Charges 2.9 1.8 Add: Merger and Integration Charges — 1.3 Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 3.1 1.2 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 94.6 $ 91.5





($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Noninterest Expense $ 120.2 $ 120.2 $ 122.6 Less: ONB Way Charges (2.9 ) (4.9 ) (1.8 ) Less: Merger and Integration Charges — — (1.3 ) Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 117.3 $ 115.3 $ 119.5 Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (3.1 ) (0.3 ) (1.2 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 114.2 $ 115.0 $ 118.3 Less: Intangible Amortization (3.4 ) (3.6 ) (4.2 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 110.8 $ 111.4 $ 114.1 Net Interest Income $ 145.6 $ 145.6 $ 153.1 FTE Adjustment 3.4 3.4 3.2 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 149.0 $ 149.0 $ 156.3 Total Noninterest Income 64.7 58.5 53.9 Total Revenue (FTE) $ 213.7 $ 207.5 $ 210.2 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (4.9 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Add: Loss on Branch Actions — 0.1 — Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 208.8 $ 207.1 $ 209.8 Efficiency Ratio 55.93 % 56.29 % 56.44 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 53.06 % 53.79 % 54.40 % Operating Leverage5 (basis points) 357 Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points) 298

5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue

6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue

($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 Net Income $ 77.9 $ 51.7 Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7) 2.6 2.7 Tangible Net Income $ 80.5 $ 54.4 Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7) (3.7 ) (0.4 ) Add: Loss on Branch Actions (net of tax7) — 0.1 Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax7) 2.2 3.7 Adjusted Tangible Net Income $ 79.0 $ 57.8 Average Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,889.5 2,845.4 Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 ) (1,037.0 ) Less: Average Intangibles (50.9 ) (54.4 ) Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,801.6 $ 1,754.0 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.88 % 12.41 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.54 % 13.18 %

7Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Monday, October 19, 2020, to review third-quarter 2020 financial results. The live audio web cast of the call, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. A replay of the call will also be available from Noon Central Time on October 19 through November 2. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 1086029.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $22.5 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National Bancorp’s (“Old National’s”) financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Old National’s business(including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic); competition; government legislation and policies (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its related regulations); ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the anticipated impact from the ONB Way strategic plan that may differ from current estimates; changes in the economy which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; failure or disruption of our information systems; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, including the impact of the CECL standard as well as changes to address the impact of COVID-19; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this press release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income Statement Net interest income $ 145,573 $ 145,671 $ 153,096 $ 435,015 $ 455,374 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 3,379 3,367 3,171 10,069 9,659 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 148,952 149,038 156,267 445,084 465,033 Provision for loan losses (4) — 22,545 1,437 39,495 3,483 Noninterest income 64,759 58,461 53,961 180,722 151,591 Noninterest expense 120,234 120,121 122,585 399,099 373,744 Net income 77,944 51,705 69,781 152,289 189,021 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 165,419 165,302 171,551 166,370 173,527 Net income (diluted) $ 0.47 $ 0.32 $ 0.41 $ 0.92 $ 1.09 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.42 0.39 Common dividend payout ratio (2) 30 % 44 % 32 % 46 % 35 % Book value $ 17.67 $ 17.35 $ 16.66 $ 17.67 $ 16.66 Stock price 12.56 13.76 17.20 12.56 17.20 Tangible common book value (3) 11.10 10.75 10.18 11.10 10.18 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.40 % 0.96 % 1.39 % 0.95 % 1.26 % Return on average common equity 10.79 % 7.27 % 9.91 % 7.11 % 9.12 % Return on tangible common equity (3) 17.56 % 12.27 % 16.85 % 11.66 % 15.31 % Return on average tangible common equity (3) 17.88 % 12.41 % 17.01 % 12.12 % 16.00 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.03 % 3.14 % 3.57 % 3.15 % 3.58 % Efficiency ratio (5) 55.93 % 56.29 % 56.44 % 63.11 % 58.65 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.09 )% 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to ending loans (4) 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.47 % 0.95 % 0.47 % Non-performing loans to ending loans 1.15 % 1.04 % 1.31 % 1.15 % 1.31 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 13,892,509 $ 13,615,701 $ 12,017,648 $ 13,892,509 $ 12,017,648 Total assets 22,460,476 22,102,188 20,438,788 22,460,476 20,438,788 Total deposits 16,506,494 16,319,446 14,448,352 16,506,494 14,448,352 Total borrowed funds 2,725,731 2,641,436 2,831,863 2,725,731 2,831,863 Total shareholders' equity 2,921,149 2,864,255 2,832,530 2,921,149 2,832,530 Capital Ratios (3) Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 12.10 % 11.70 % 12.03 % 12.10 % 12.03 % Tier 1 12.10 % 11.70 % 12.03 % 12.10 % 12.03 % Total 13.10 % 12.68 % 12.97 % 13.10 % 12.97 % Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.15 % 8.12 % 8.79 % 8.15 % 8.79 % Total equity to assets (averages) 12.97 % 13.16 % 13.98 % 13.33 % 13.84 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.58 % 8.45 % 8.95 % 8.58 % 8.95 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 2,484 2,530 2,778 2,484 2,778 Banking centers 162 162 192 162 192 (1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. (2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic). (3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. (4) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology. (5) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances N/A - Not applicable





Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income $ 160,086 $ 161,974 $ 185,853 $ 490,059 $ 553,834 Less: interest expense 14,513 16,303 32,757 55,044 98,460 Net interest income 145,573 145,671 153,096 435,015 455,374 Provision for loan losses (1) — 22,545 1,437 39,495 3,483 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 145,573 123,126 151,659 395,520 451,891 Wealth management fees 9,239 9,424 9,160 27,547 27,604 Service charges on deposit accounts 8,698 7,582 11,860 26,357 34,201 Debit card and ATM fees 5,276 4,832 5,370 15,106 16,292 Mortgage banking revenue 18,110 17,313 8,850 46,542 20,996 Investment product fees 5,351 4,845 5,244 16,070 16,106 Capital markets income 5,428 6,179 4,560 15,935 10,227 Company-owned life insurance 2,830 2,968 2,703 8,878 8,602 Other income 4,906 4,807 5,790 13,681 16,077 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 4,921 511 424 10,606 1,486 Total noninterest income 64,759 58,461 53,961 180,722 151,591 Salaries and employee benefits 69,860 66,556 71,729 215,589 214,478 Occupancy 13,930 13,245 11,934 42,308 41,071 Equipment 3,754 3,853 3,954 12,912 12,945 Marketing 2,140 2,395 4,105 7,632 12,267 Data processing 9,628 9,629 8,961 28,724 28,509 Communication 2,241 2,296 2,349 7,335 8,252 Professional fees 3,083 3,545 5,037 10,921 12,868 FDIC assessment 1,319 2,014 960 4,942 4,501 Amortization of intangibles 3,459 3,612 4,168 10,847 12,965 Amortization of tax credit investments 3,115 287 1,211 8,917 2,039 Other expense 7,705 12,689 8,177 48,972 23,849 Total noninterest expense 120,234 120,121 122,585 399,099 373,744 Income before income taxes 90,098 61,466 83,035 177,143 229,738 Income tax expense 12,154 9,761 13,254 24,854 40,717 Net income $ 77,944 $ 51,705 $ 69,781 $ 152,289 $ 189,021 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 0.47 $ 0.32 $ 0.41 $ 0.92 $ 1.09 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 164,773 164,732 170,746 165,748 172,807 Diluted 165,419 165,302 171,551 166,370 173,527 Common shares outstanding at end of period 165,333 165,093 170,031 165,333 170,031 (1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.





Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 87,682 $ 54,807 $ 80,018 Money market investments 13,437 14,633 19,410 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 501,771 489,232 524,919 Mortgage-backed securities 3,382,280 3,304,054 3,248,367 States and political subdivisions 1,426,495 1,355,959 1,231,248 Other securities 462,958 512,375 490,389 Total investments 5,773,504 5,661,620 5,494,923 Loans held for sale, at fair value 85,091 122,507 58,285 Loans: Commercial 4,264,568 4,307,505 2,950,559 Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,701,493 5,403,316 5,112,123 Consumer: Home equity 549,115 547,286 555,905 Other consumer loans 1,112,034 1,128,296 1,162,438 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 11,627,210 11,386,403 9,781,025 Residential real estate 2,265,299 2,229,298 2,236,623 Total loans 13,892,509 13,615,701 12,017,648 Total earning assets 19,852,223 19,469,268 17,670,284 Allowance for loan losses (1) (131,388 ) (128,394 ) (56,910 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 229,631 241,054 320,822 Premises and equipment, net 463,253 462,796 492,065 Operating lease right-of-use assets 77,482 80,400 102,976 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,086,252 1,089,711 1,101,045 Company-owned life insurance 455,975 453,116 447,110 Other assets 427,048 434,237 361,396 Total non-earning assets 2,739,641 2,761,314 2,825,414 Total assets $ 22,460,476 $ 22,102,188 $ 20,438,788 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,463,007 $ 5,217,678 $ 3,996,264 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 4,588,432 4,567,046 3,936,318 Savings accounts 3,287,302 3,166,680 2,863,718 Money market accounts 1,904,404 1,895,809 1,821,989 Other time deposits 1,206,658 1,321,499 1,704,238 Total core deposits 16,449,803 16,168,712 14,322,527 Brokered CD's 56,691 150,734 125,825 Total deposits 16,506,494 16,319,446 14,448,352 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,259 801 240,589 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 399,141 367,744 337,551 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,087,648 2,035,014 2,001,960 Other borrowings 237,683 237,877 251,763 Total borrowed funds 2,725,731 2,641,436 2,831,863 Operating lease liabilities 88,552 91,845 107,272 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 218,550 185,206 218,771 Total liabilities 19,539,327 19,237,933 17,606,258 Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,771,865 2,715,212 2,774,016 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 149,284 149,043 58,514 Total shareholders' equity 2,921,149 2,864,255 2,832,530 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,460,476 $ 22,102,188 $ 20,438,788

(1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 137,880 $ 59 0.17 % $ 85,680 $ 34 0.16 % $ 63,142 $ 528 3.32 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 454,005 2,457 2.17 % 501,838 3,033 2.42 % 682,940 4,341 2.54 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,342,284 17,478 2.09 % 3,179,165 17,930 2.26 % 3,019,322 18,589 2.46 % States and political subdivisions 1,383,765 11,860 3.43 % 1,293,756 11,757 3.63 % 1,172,017 10,896 3.72 % Other securities 487,405 2,922 2.40 % 497,204 3,224 2.59 % 499,308 4,049 3.24 % Total investments 5,667,459 34,717 2.45 % 5,471,963 35,944 2.63 % 5,373,587 37,875 2.82 % Loans: (2) Commercial 4,274,894 33,223 3.04 % 4,049,403 31,729 3.10 % 3,018,638 35,428 4.59 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,546,486 55,891 3.94 % 5,340,622 58,007 4.30 % 5,037,909 71,604 5.56 % Consumer: Home equity 551,380 4,336 3.13 % 554,701 4,213 3.06 % 557,607 7,102 5.05 % Other consumer loans 1,120,681 11,635 4.13 % 1,135,943 11,530 4.08 % 1,175,900 12,226 4.13 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 11,493,441 105,085 3.64 % 11,080,669 105,479 3.83 % 9,790,054 126,360 5.12 % Residential real estate loans 2,355,512 23,604 4.01 % 2,369,407 23,884 4.03 % 2,283,704 24,261 4.25 % Total loans 13,848,953 128,689 3.66 % 13,450,076 129,363 3.82 % 12,073,758 150,621 4.91 % Total earning assets $ 19,654,292 $ 163,465 3.29 % $ 19,007,719 $ 165,341 3.46 % $ 17,510,487 $ 189,024 4.27 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (3) (132,447 ) (107,619 ) (56,894 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 346,343 $ 332,745 $ 264,145 Other assets 2,405,517 2,384,934 2,429,466 Total assets $ 22,273,705 $ 21,617,779 $ 20,147,204 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,607,427 $ 886 0.08 % $ 4,431,074 $ 1,075 0.10 % $ 3,895,654 $ 4,448 0.45 % Savings accounts 3,232,375 634 0.08 % 3,060,012 736 0.10 % 2,855,401 2,128 0.30 % Money market accounts 1,902,407 724 0.15 % 1,844,488 910 0.20 % 1,822,698 4,017 0.87 % Other time deposits 1,253,058 2,852 0.91 % 1,378,115 3,786 1.10 % 1,733,492 7,016 1.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,995,267 5,096 0.18 % 10,713,689 6,507 0.24 % 10,307,245 17,609 0.68 % Brokered CD's 150,545 201 0.53 % 68,149 291 1.72 % 181,425 1,098 2.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's 11,145,812 5,297 0.19 % 10,781,838 6,798 0.25 % 10,488,670 18,707 0.71 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 18,347 12 0.25 % 143,811 44 0.12 % 254,971 1,484 2.31 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 385,149 160 0.16 % 350,545 185 0.21 % 340,158 715 0.83 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,021,468 6,709 1.32 % 2,144,497 6,844 1.28 % 1,889,407 9,123 1.92 % Other borrowings 237,811 2,335 3.93 % 251,738 2,432 3.87 % 251,817 2,728 4.33 % Total borrowed funds 2,662,775 9,216 1.38 % 2,890,591 9,505 1.32 % 2,736,353 14,050 2.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,808,587 14,513 0.42 % 13,672,429 16,303 0.48 % 13,225,023 32,757 0.98 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 5,291,037 $ 4,871,002 $ 3,841,867 Other liabilities 284,536 228,950 262,862 Shareholders' equity 2,889,545 2,845,398 2,817,452 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,273,705 $ 21,617,779 $ 20,147,204 Net interest rate spread 2.87 % 2.98 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.03 % 3.14 % 3.57 % FTE adjustment $ 3,379 $ 3,367 $ 3,171 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 94,149 $ 442 0.63 % $ 60,071 $ 1,140 2.54 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 513,055 9,187 2.39 % 694,628 12,544 2.41 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,231,439 54,474 2.25 % 2,763,406 54,991 2.65 % States and political subdivisions 1,317,136 35,026 3.55 % 1,198,962 33,584 3.73 % Other securities 493,016 9,361 2.53 % 497,854 12,553 3.36 % Total investments $ 5,554,646 $ 108,048 2.59 % $ 5,154,850 $ 113,672 2.94 % Loans: (2) Commercial 3,745,803 94,005 3.30 % 3,067,830 109,290 4.70 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,359,254 176,337 4.32 % 5,015,973 208,894 5.49 % Consumer: Home equity 554,800 14,180 3.41 % 567,953 22,089 5.20 % Other consumer loans 1,141,399 35,384 4.14 % 1,189,988 36,436 4.09 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 10,801,256 319,906 3.96 % 9,841,744 376,709 5.12 % Residential real estate loans 2,365,037 71,732 4.04 % 2,263,595 71,972 4.24 % Total loans 13,166,293 391,638 3.93 % 12,105,339 448,681 4.91 % Total earning assets $ 18,815,088 $ 500,128 3.52 % $ 17,320,260 $ 563,493 4.32 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (3) (107,860 ) (56,442 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 322,318 $ 242,938 Other assets 2,392,893 2,464,192 Total assets $ 21,422,439 $ 19,970,948 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,381,919 $ 4,820 0.15 % $ 3,829,213 $ 11,786 0.41 % Savings accounts 3,040,889 2,669 0.12 % 2,889,977 6,556 0.30 % Money market accounts 1,843,902 4,141 0.30 % 1,772,150 10,572 0.80 % Other time deposits 1,397,222 11,823 1.13 % 1,784,200 21,299 1.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,663,932 23,453 0.29 % 10,275,540 50,213 0.65 % Brokered CD's 101,112 940 1.24 % 194,985 3,457 2.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's 10,765,044 24,393 0.30 % 10,470,525 53,670 0.69 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 184,397 1,296 0.94 % 290,699 5,219 2.40 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 355,039 729 0.27 % 344,294 2,048 0.80 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,043,617 21,321 1.39 % 1,753,283 29,093 2.22 % Other borrowings 243,255 7,305 4.00 % 251,070 8,430 4.48 % Total borrowed funds 2,826,308 30,651 1.45 % 2,639,346 44,790 2.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,591,352 55,044 0.54 % 13,109,871 98,460 1.00 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 4,710,969 $ 3,833,605 Other liabilities 263,841 263,799 Shareholders' equity 2,856,277 2,763,673 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,422,439 $ 19,970,948 Net interest rate spread 2.98 % 3.32 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.15 % 3.58 % FTE adjustment $ 10,069 $ 9,659 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.





Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning allowance for loan losses $ 128,394 $ 106,380 $ 56,292 $ 54,619 $ 55,461 Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 1/1/2020 (1) — — N/A 41,347 N/A Provision for loan losses (1) — 22,545 1,437 39,495 3,483 Gross charge-offs (4,169 ) (2,232 ) (2,716 ) (14,846 ) (8,485 ) Gross recoveries 7,163 1,701 1,897 10,773 6,451 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 2,994 (531 ) (819 ) (4,073 ) (2,034 ) Ending allowance for loan losses (1) $ 131,388 $ 128,394 $ 56,910 $ 131,388 $ 56,910 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (2) (0.09 )% 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Average loans outstanding (2) $ 13,827,019 $ 13,435,260 $ 12,061,705 $ 13,150,805 $ 12,097,310 EOP loans outstanding (2) 13,892,509 13,615,701 12,017,648 13,892,509 12,017,648 Allowance for loan losses / EOP loans (1)(2) 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.47 % 0.95 % 0.47 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 90 $ 779 $ 703 $ 90 $ 703 Non-performing loans: Nonaccrual loans (3) 137,611 125,546 138,498 137,611 138,498 TDRs still accruing 22,037 16,582 18,884 22,037 18,884 Total non-performing loans 159,648 142,128 157,382 159,648 157,382 Foreclosed properties 1,248 1,786 2,941 1,248 2,941 Total underperforming assets $ 160,986 $ 144,693 $ 161,026 $ 160,986 $ 161,026 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans (3) 137,611 125,546 138,498 137,611 138,498 Substandard accruing loans 189,524 192,433 145,987 189,524 145,987 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 90 779 703 90 703 Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 327,225 $ 318,758 $ 285,188 $ 327,225 $ 285,188 Other classified assets 3,860

2,565 2,556 3,860

2,556 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 272,859 220,300 233,519 272,859 233,519 Total classified and criticized assets $ 603,944

$ 541,623 $ 521,263 $ 603,944

$ 521,263 Non-performing loans / EOP loans (2) 1.15 % 1.04 % 1.31 % 1.15 % 1.31 % Allowance to non-performing loans (1)(4) 82 % 90 % 36 % 82 % 36 % Under-performing assets / EOP loans (2) 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.34 % 1.16 % 1.34 % EOP total assets $ 22,460,476 $ 22,102,188 $ 20,438,788 $ 22,460,476 $ 20,438,788 Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.72 % 0.65 % 0.79 % 0.72 % 0.79 % EOP - End of period actual balances (1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology. (2) Excludes loans held for sale. (3) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $7.7 million at September 30, 2020, $11.3 million at June 30, 2020, and $21.8 million at September 30, 2019. (4) Includes acquired loans that were recorded at fair value in accordance with ASC 805 at the date of acquisition. As such, the credit risk was incorporated in the fair value recorded and no allowance for loan losses was recorded for 2019 quarter ends.





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,921,149 $ 2,864,255 $ 2,832,530 $ 2,921,149 $ 2,832,530 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 49,258 52,717 64,051 49,258 64,051 1,086,252 1,089,711 1,101,045 1,086,252 1,101,045 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,834,897 $ 1,774,544 $ 1,731,485 $ 1,834,897 $ 1,731,485 Average Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,889,545 $ 2,845,398 $ 2,817,452 $ 2,856,277 $ 2,763,673 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,306 1,036,994 1,036,274 Intangibles 50,926 54,449 66,047 54,488 70,361 1,087,920 1,091,443 1,102,353 1,091,482 1,106,635 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,801,625 $ 1,753,955 $ 1,715,099 $ 1,764,795 $ 1,657,038 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP assets $ 22,460,476 $ 22,102,188 $ 20,438,788 $ 22,460,476 $ 20,438,788 Add: Trust overdrafts 17 15 24 17 24 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 49,258 52,717 64,051 49,258 64,051 1,086,252 1,089,711 1,101,045 1,086,252 1,101,045 Tangible assets $ 21,374,241 $ 21,012,492 $ 19,337,767 $ 21,374,241 $ 19,337,767 Risk-weighted assets $ 14,445,341 $ 14,416,184 $ 13,975,295 $ 14,445,341 $ 13,975,295 GAAP net income $ 77,944 $ 51,705 $ 69,781 $ 152,289 $ 189,021 Add: Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 2,595 2,708 3,145 8,152 9,780 Tangible net income $ 80,539 $ 54,413 $ 72,926 $ 160,441 $ 198,801 Tangible Ratios Return on tangible common equity 17.56 % 12.27 % 16.85 % 11.66 % 15.31 % Return on average tangible common equity 17.88 % 12.41 % 17.01 % 12.12 % 16.00 % Return on tangible assets 1.51 % 1.04 % 1.51 % 1.00 % 1.37 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.58 % 8.45 % 8.95 % 8.58 % 8.95 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 12.70 % 12.31 % 12.39 % 12.70 % 12.39 % Tangible common book value (1) 11.10 10.75 10.18 11.10 10.18 Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases. (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end. Tier 1 capital $ 1,748,150 $ 1,686,714 $ 1,681,457 $ 1,748,150 $ 1,681,457 Risk-weighted assets 14,445,341 14,416,184 13,975,295 14,445,341 13,975,295 Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 12.10 % 11.70 % 12.03 % 12.10 % 12.03 %

