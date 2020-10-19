SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that interim Overall Survival (OS) results from its Phase IIb AIPAC study has been selected to be presented in a spotlight presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020, which is being held virtually in December 2020 from Texas, USA.



Details for the spotlight presentation:

Abstract Title: Primary efficacy results from AIPAC: A double-blinded, placebo controlled, randomized multinational phase IIb trial comparing weekly paclitaxel plus eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) vs. weekly paclitaxel plus placebo in HR-positive metastatic breast cancer patients

Session Date & Time: Friday, 11 December 2020 at 2:15 pm US CST / Saturday, 12 December 2020 at 7:15 am Australian EDT

Session Title: Spotlight Poster Discussion 14

The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020 is a leading international conference focused on clinical, translational and basic research in breast cancer. It is attended by a broad international audience of academic and private researchers and physicians from over 90 countries.

Immutep will make the poster presentation available on its website following its publication at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020.

About the AIPAC trial

Active Immunotherapy PAClitaxel (AIPAC) is a Phase IIb clinical trial in HER2-negative/ HR positive metastatic breast cancer. Based on Immutep’s LAG-3 technology, the study evaluates the combination of the Company’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti, LAG-3Ig or IMP321), and a taxane chemotherapy, called paclitaxel. This combination is aimed at boosting the immune response against tumour cells compared to chemotherapy alone.

In the AIPAC trial, 227 hormone receptor positive metastatic breast cancer patients were randomised 1:1 to treatment A (paclitaxel chemotherapy plus placebo) or treatment B (paclitaxel chemotherapy plus efti) for six months. Patients received weekly paclitaxel at Days 1, 8 and 15 with either efti or placebo injected subcutaneously, on Days 2 and 16 of each 4-week cycle, repeated for 6 cycles. Thereafter, patients passed over to the maintenance phase with efti alone.

For more information regarding the AIPAC trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov (identifier NCT02614833) and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30977393.

About Immutep

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:

Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com