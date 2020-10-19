SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending against Venator Materials PLC over alleged Securities Laws Violations.



Investors, who purchased shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN), have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Venator Materials PLC was previously organized as the Pigments & Additives division within Huntsman Corporation. In August 2017, Huntsman offered shares of Venator to the public through an initial public offering. On July 31, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Venator Materials PLC over alleged securities laws violations. Huntsman is a party in the lawsuit. The plaintiff claimed that the defendants misrepresented the true extent of the fire damage to Venator's Pori facility, the cost to rehabilitate the facility, and the impact on Venator's business and operations. The plaintiff also alleged that the company assured investors that the Pori facility would be rebuilt with insurance proceeds within its policy limits, and that between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, Venator and its executives continued to assure investors that the rebuild of the Pori facility was on track and that the Company would be able to fully recoup the production capacity lost in the fire.



On January 17, 2020, a consolidated complaint was filed and on February 18 ,2020, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.



