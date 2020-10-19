PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer”) (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, received approximately $28 million following the Federal Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirming, in all respects, the ruling in Integer’s favor granted in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware for AVX Corporation’s infringement of three patents. Integer used the funds to pay down approximately 4% of its net debt.

The successful conclusion of this litigation reinforces Integer’s commitment to protect our intellectual property, supporting our vision to enhance the lives of patients worldwide by being our customers’ partner of choice for innovative medical technologies and services.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem® comprise the company’s brands. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:

Tony Borowicz

tony.borowicz@integer.net

716.759.5809

Media Relations:

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

214.618.4216