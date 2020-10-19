To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 19 October 2020

Announcement no. 105/2020











Jyske Realkredit to open 0.5% bond with interest only option and maturity in 2053





Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds with a 0.5% coupon rate, interest only option and maturity on 1 October 2053.

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

