DUBLIN, Ireland and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), a global interconnection and data center company. As part of its low latency PoP-to-PoP network strategy, EllaLink will open three interconnection and managed colocation PoPs in Equinix data centers in Madrid, Lisbon and São Paulo. The PoPs will be connected to the EllaLink landing site in Sines, and onwards, over two diverse terrestrial routes. An extremely low latency link will be established to connect to the Equinix data centers, avoiding the traditional subsea route via North America and significantly reducing round trip delay.



EllaLink is a state-of-the-art optical platform offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique and diverse transatlantic route, linking the major terrestrial and subsea hubs in Europe and Latin America. This new link between the European and Brazilian data centers of Equinix will increase connectivity between the two continents at a time of significant market growth in Latin America. Use of latency sensitive real-time applications such as live streaming and gaming is increasing and significant investments have been made by global tech giants generating major hubs in Brazil. EllaLink will be ready for service in spring 2021, creating the first-ever high capacity direct fiber path between the two continents.

“Offering one hop connections between Latin America and Europe with a round trip delay of 60ms is a game changer from a transatlantic latency perspective. By offering carrier neutral connections from our PoP locations in Equinix’s data centers we are enabling our customers to directly access the rich ecosystems of networks, clouds, and financial and IT service providers that Equinix host,” said Diego Matas, Chief Operating Officer of EllaLink.

Jim Poole, Vice President, Business Development at Equinix added, “Given the increase in data between developing and developed markets, digital businesses demand access to high-capacity, low-latency networks. The availability of the EllaLink cable system in Equinix’s São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Lisbon and Madrid datacenters provides direct access between these markets to support the growing interconnection needs of global customers.”

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced optical platform offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

The EllaLink System is being built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 72Tbps of capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. The landing sites in Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal) have been secured and EllaLink is scheduled to be Ready for Service in Q1 2021. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. Marguerite II, a pan-European equity fund active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink. For more information visit ella.link

Press contacts EllaLink: info@ella.link

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. Equinix.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84bfa5e8-728c-425c-b7f0-56a74b49acdb