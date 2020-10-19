HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced a distribution agreement with American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. (AGWS), a leading finance and insurance (F&I) provider in the vehicle service contract industry. Per the terms of the agreement, AGWS, through its subsidiary EcoProProducts, will include C-Bond NanoShield™ for customers of its Appearance Protection Solutions product line – effective for both automotive and recreational vehicles.



C-Bond NanoShield is tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion. The liquid windshield strengthener permeates the glass surface and repairs microscopic flaws and defects on the glass, which ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. C-Bond NanoShield is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The product provides long-lasting protection from the increasing windshield repair costs associated with ADAS sensor technologies.

C-Bond NanoShield is also available with a hydrophobic to encourage water run-off and improve driver reaction times in wet weather.

“AGWS is a top-tier leader in the vehicle service contract industry and we are proud to welcome them into our growing set of exceptional distributors around the globe,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond. “We continue to seek opportunities for our newly defined C-Bond Transportation Solutions Group to expand and diversify our revenue base with fleet operators, new car dealers and service providers that can introduce our innovative technology to their customers.”

“C-Bond’s unique nanotechnology solutions are an exciting addition to the AGWS Appearance Protection Solutions product line and an ideal fit for our automotive and recreational vehicle customers,” added Jon A. Anderson, President & Chief Operating Officer of AGWS. “We look forward to a successful partnership and potentially expanding C-Bond’s robust product line into our full suite of insurance product offerings.”

About American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc.

Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Illinois, American Guardian Warranty Services (AGWS) is an innovative provider of administration services for Agents and Dealers, offering vehicle service contracts, limited warranties and a variety of environmental and aftermarket products across the United States. Since its inception in 1998, the goals of AGWS are to offer superior claim processing, exceptional customer service and unmatched profitability options. Products are insured by "A" and "A-" (Excellent) rated carriers. AGWS is part of the American Guardian Group of Companies and enjoys an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, please visit https://agws.com/ or the Appearance Protection Solutions page at https://agws.com/aps.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that AGWS will include C-Bond NanoShield™ for customers of its Appearance Protection Solutions insurance line – effective for both automotive and recreational vehicles, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 14, 2020, May 15, 2020, and November 14, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Allison Tomek

VP, Corporate Communications

C-Bond Systems, Inc.

atomek@cbondsystems.com

832-649-5658

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com