ORANGE COUNTY, CA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Outlook Education Magazine has recognized Coastline College as one of their Top 100 Colleges and Universities serving the Hispanic students nationwide this year. Coastline ranked Top 100 in Grand Total Associates Degrees and Top 10 Degrees by major at #7 in Area Ethnic Culture Gender and Group Studies Degree.

There were 58,768 students enrolled during the 2019-20 academic year at Coastline College:

27.2% of the student population at Coastline College were Hispanic

Hispanic student course successful completion rate was 70.2%.

Coastline College has been a leader in online education and offers AA degrees as well as professional training and certification programs that facilitate students to become career-ready for jobs in today’s workforce. Coastline also offers a wealth of transfer programs for students providing the opportunity to move on to a 4-year college or university. Coastline College’s low tuition makes it one of the most affordable options in California and is one of the least-expensive schools for local students as well as being one of the top-performing community colleges out of 115 California community colleges.

“Coastline College embraces the rich tapestry and diversity of our Hispanic students. Education is the single most powerful tool to eliminate inequality and to raise social mobility for these students. We strive to equably serve our students and create a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance. We are proud of our Hispanic students and honored to receive these designations.” Loretta P. Adrian, Ph.D., President of Coastline College.

For 30 years, The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine, has been a top information news source and the only Hispanic educational magazine for the higher education community. Every year the magazine releases its “Top 100 Schools for Hispanics” lists that focuses on Hispanic education institutions of higher learning, tracking the national advancement of Hispanics in higher education, and recognizes those institutions committed to serving Hispanic’s educational needs. Their lists are compiled from the Department of Education’s database from all 50 states.

Serving the largest number of undocumented students in the state, the California Community Colleges are committed to serving all students, regardless of immigration status. Undocumented Student Action Week will be held October 19-23, 2020, advocates and provides resources for the undocumented student population. Coastline College supports our undocumented students and will join this campaign during this week with several events. We invite students, faculty, and the public to learn about issues, policies, and resources for undocumented students. You can find more information at: https://www.coastline.edu/student-life/student-services/undocumented-students.php

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

