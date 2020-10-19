Sitting just off Interstate 25, Casper and its downtown serve as a welcoming oasis in the middle of Wyoming. With a western-inspired downtown, Casper has local shops, restaurants, breweries and more.

Situated a 30-minute drive from Casper is Fremont Canyon. Its rose-colored cliffs play host to rock climbers, while the waters below serve as a playground for kayakers, fishermen and boaters, making it one of the most stunning places in Wyoming.

Casper, Wyoming, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While travel has quickly shifted from worldwide adventures to close-to-home getaways, Casper, Wyoming is an easy-to-explore destination. Whether you’re traveling solo or with friends and family, there are numerous adventures to choose from around Casper that properly allow for social distancing.

Casper, Wyoming’s second-largest city, tends to fly under the radar. Sitting at the base of Casper Mountain, this friendly community gives off a small-town vibe as it stretches out along the North Platte River. And while in the past, Casper may not have been on your must-see list, there’s no time like the present to explore its museums, cast a fishing line or hike and bike the trails that seem to span out in every direction.

“We know that many people in Wyoming and our neighboring states are looking for a quick weekend getaway,” said Amanda Scherlin, Marketing Manager for Visit Casper. “Casper is an ideal location for a few days away and we’re incredibly easy to get to.”

When planning your backyard adventure, here are the must-see places in and around Casper.

Casper Mountain

Watching over the city and with a bird’s-eye view of Wyoming’s vast plains is Casper Mountain. Start your adventure with a drive up Casper Mountain Road and make your fist stop at one of the area’s most treasured spots, Garden Creek Falls. Here you’ll find clear water falling into a crisp mountain pool. You can also set out on a hike up the Bridle Trail or continue your journey up the mountain. From there, continue on to the Casper Mountain Trails Center and explore its 26 miles of trails (which are groomed during winter) or set out to explore nearby Muddy Mountain. If you’re looking for a close-to-home winter getaway? Put Hogadon Basin Ski Area on your list.

Visit Wyoming’s Dinosaurs

Casper College is home to two of Wyoming’s biggest treasures—Dee, a Colombian woolly mammoth who was found nearby, and Lee Rex, the first tyrannosaurus found in Wyoming to stay in Wyoming. Located at the Tate Geological Museum, you’ll discover these monumental discoveries, as well as a Torosaurus skull (which some scientists consider to be a Triceratops), fossilized fish, crocodiles and more that have been found in the region. Be sure to ask to see Lee Rex, as he lives in an adjacent building called the Rex Annex.

Fremont Canyon

An outdoor wonder, Fremont Canyon is a destination that catches many Wyoming residents off guard. When visiting the area, you’ll witness beautiful rose-colored rock walls rising high on either side of the North Platte River. When exploring here you’ll find it to be a prime fishing and rock-climbing location, as well as a beautiful place to snap a few photos. Make plans to come back in the summer when you can kayak, boat or jet ski up Fremont Canyon from Alcova Reservoir.

The Oregon Trail

When in Casper, be sure to put Historic Trails West on your list of experiences. With seasoned adventurer Morris Carter at the helm, you’ll trek along the actual Oregon Trail on his covered wagons or on horseback. You can also book overnight stays along the trail and experience life as the early pioneers did.

Taste Casper

When visiting Casper, you’ll find 193 restaurants from southern BBQ joints to cooked-to-perfection steak. And while Casper is a small city (the population here is under 60,000), it packs a mighty culinary punch. Plan to sample the many brewed-right-here beers, spirits and more as part of your culinary immersion.

When planning a trip to Casper, you’ll have several lodging accommodations to choose from, all of which are taking extra precautions to provide a safe environment. Many hoteliers are offering contactless check-in and check-out, and you’ll see protective shields at their front desk areas and ample access to hand sanitizer. Be sure to bring your mask/face covering, as many properties require them in public areas and several businesses ask that patrons wear them when inside.

Ready to explore Wyoming’s backyard? Start planning your trip to Casper, Wyoming at VisitCasper.com.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at VisitCasper.com.

